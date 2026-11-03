Toobit Introduces Scaled Orders For Futures Traders

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of scaled orders on Toobit Futures, enabling traders to place multiple limit orders across different price levels through a single setup.

The new feature allows traders to configure up to 10 limit orders within a selected price range, with customizable price and quantity distributions. Prices can be spaced evenly or arranged in increasing or decreasing intervals, while order quantities can be allocated equally or weighted toward specific price levels.

Designed for traders who use staggered entries and exits, scaled orders support gradual position building or reduction at different price levels. Each order is matched independently, allowing traders to monitor its status and cancel unfilled orders while keeping the remaining orders active.

The launch follows a series of recent Toobit Futures upgrades, including separate isolated margin mode for managing independent positions on the same trading pair, one-click trading, keyboard shortcuts, and faster pair switching. Additional improvements include the ability to add to existing positions and a new data timeline for reviewing trading activity.

Scaled orders are currently available on Toobit web, with mobile support planned for app version 2.3.9. For more details, visit the official announcement page, or refer to the step-by-step guide for instructions on how to get started.

According to CoinDesk Research's September 2026 Exchange Review, derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges rose 15.7% to $3.94 trillion in September, accounting for 77.6% of combined spot and derivatives volume.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

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