Wereldhave Trading Update Q3 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
- Disposals Retail Park De Mael and Eggert will reduce loan-to-value (LTV) by 250bps Net Debt/EBITDA among the strongest in the industry: 7.1x post disposals Accelerated growth in quarterly Direct result per share (DRPS), up to € 0.49 in Q3 from € 0.46 in Q2 Strong operational results: positive Dutch leasing spread, stable occupancy and 99% rent collection Key lease renewals signed with fuel and service retailer Q8 for our two centers in Luxembourg € 60m in new credit facilities in Belgium New Dutch structure to support efficient capital recycling and contribute positively to DRPS 2027 Forecast FY 2026 DRPS confirmed at € 1.85-1.95
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Wereldhave_Trading-update-Q3-2026
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