SNU Eye Clinic Builds On Global Experience In Next-Generation SMILE Surgery

Dr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, a pioneer in SMILE surgery in South Korea and a participant in global clinical research on next-generation vision correction technologies.

Dr. Chung Eui Sang preparing for a SMILE Pro vision correction procedure at SNU Eye Clinic, equipped with ZEISS VisuMax 800 technology.

Dr. Chung Eui Sang at the SMILE Center of SNU Eye Clinic, equipped with ZEISS VisuMax 800 technology.

SNU Eye Clinic combines global SMILE research experience with advanced SMILE Pro technology and personalized vision correction.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SNU Eye Clinic in South Korea is strengthening its personalized vision correction system and comprehensive care for international patients, with a focus on SMILE Pro, a next-generation vision correction procedure. Building on the global clinical research experience of Chief Director Dr. Chung Eui Sang, who has been involved in SMILE research since its early development, the clinic provides personalized surgical approaches that utilize the advanced capabilities of SMILE Pro.Dr. Chung Eui Sang's Extensive Experience in SMILE ResearchDr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, was one of 11 international investigators selected for SMILE research during its development in 2010. He was also among the first medical professionals to introduce SMILE surgery to South Korea. Since then, he has continued his clinical and academic contributions to the field, including participation in clinical research on SMILE Pro, a next-generation advancement in vision correction technology.Understanding SMILE SurgerySMILE surgery uses the VisuMax 500, a femtosecond laser system developed by German optical technology company ZEISS. The laser passes through the corneal epithelium to create a precisely shaped lenticule within the corneal stroma. This lenticule is then removed through a small incision of approximately 2 mm to correct refractive errors.Unlike conventional LASIK, SMILE does not require the creation of a corneal flap. By minimizing the incision area on the corneal surface, the procedure helps preserve corneal structural stability and allows patients to expect a relatively quick return to their daily activities following surgery.SMILE Pro: Faster Laser Delivery and Advanced Alignment TechnologyBuilding on the technology behind SMILE, SMILE Pro utilizes ZEISS's next-generation femtosecond laser system, the VisuMax 800.While the laser application time for conventional SMILE using the VisuMax 500 is approximately 24 seconds, SMILE Pro reduces this time to approximately 7 seconds. With laser delivery nearly four times faster, patients spend less time maintaining fixation during surgery. This may also help reduce the possibility of suction loss, a situation in which the eye loses its connection with the laser system during the procedure.In addition to faster laser delivery, SMILE Pro incorporates advanced features designed to improve the precision of surgical centration and astigmatism axis alignment.OcuLignhelps align the astigmatism correction axis by accounting for ocular cyclotorsion, or eye rotation, that may occur due to changes in patient positioning between preoperative examinations and surgery. CentralLignassists in determining the surgical center based on the patient's visual axis.These technologies support the development of more precise surgical plans that take each patient's individual eye characteristics into account.Bespoke SMILE: Personalized Surgical Planning Based on Individual Eye ConditionsAt SNU Eye Clinic, both SMILE and SMILE Pro are incorporated into its Bespoke SMILE approach, which focuses on selecting the most appropriate surgical method based on each patient's individual eye condition.Through its dedicated SMILE Center, the clinic comprehensively evaluates factors including the degree of myopia and astigmatism, corneal thickness and shape, pupil size, and the presence of dry eye syndrome before determining the appropriate procedure.Rather than simply applying the latest FDA-approved equipment, the clinic emphasizes developing individualized surgical plans based on detailed preoperative examinations and the clinical experience of its ophthalmologists.Comprehensive Care for International PatientsSNU Eye Clinic also provides a clinical environment designed to accommodate patients traveling to South Korea for vision correction surgery.The clinic operates a same-day examination and surgery system, allowing patients to complete detailed examinations, consultations with ophthalmologists, and surgery within a single day when appropriate.Multilingual interpretation services, including English, Chinese, and Mongolian, are also available to help international patients fully understand their examination results, surgical options, and preoperative and postoperative instructions.Through effective communication with the medical team, the clinic aims to minimize language barriers and ensure that patients have sufficient opportunities to discuss treatment plans based on their individual eye conditions before making a surgical decision.Dr. Chung Emphasizes the Importance of Individualized Surgical PlanningDr. Chung Eui Sang, who was selected for the 2026 Power List Top 50 by the British ophthalmology publication The Ophthalmologist, emphasized the importance of personalized surgical planning."SMILE Pro represents significant technological advancements in vision correction, including reduced laser application time, astigmatism axis alignment, and improved surgical centration. However, for any vision correction procedure, it is essential to carefully evaluate each patient's corneal condition and the degree of myopia and astigmatism before establishing an appropriate surgical plan," Dr. Chung explained.He added, "International patients should also make decisions about their surgical options based on comprehensive examinations and consultations. Their treatment plans should take into account not only the procedure itself but also postoperative recovery and follow-up care. We will continue to provide precise vision correction and systematic patient care, drawing on our accumulated global clinical experience."About Dr. Chung Eui SangDr. Chung Eui Sang, Chief Director of SNU Eye Clinic, earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from Seoul National University College of Medicine and completed his medical training at Seoul National University Hospital. He subsequently served as a professor at Samsung Medical Center and as a research professor at the Schepens Eye Research Institute, affiliated with Harvard Medical School in the United States.As one of the first surgeons to perform SMILE surgery in South Korea and a participating clinician in SMILE Pro clinical research, Dr. Chung has continued his clinical and academic contributions to the field, from the early introduction of SMILE to the development of next-generation vision correction technologies.

Samantha

SNU Eye Clinic

+82 10-5495-9632

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SNU Eye Clinic Builds on Global Experience in Next-Generation SMILE Surgery News Provided By SNU Eye Clinic November 03, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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