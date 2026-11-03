Apex Growth Co. shows how monthly agency fees average $154.40 per customer at five paid closes and $114.70 at ten, before advertising and setup.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Growth Co. has published an example of how winning more jobs changes a client's monthly bill. With a $397 monthly service fee and $75 per close, the client can pay less in agency fees per paying customer while Apex Growth Co. earns more in total. The calculation shows how a relatively small fee on each sale can create a strong incentive.

Take an illustrative month with five paid closes. The performance fees are $375. With the $397 base, the total agency invoice is $772. Spread that charge across five paying customers and the average is $154.40. Now consider a month with ten paid closes. Performance fees rise to $750, bringing the invoice to $1,147. The average agency fee per paying customer falls to $114.70.

The five additional customers earn Apex Growth Co. an additional $375, while the client's average agency cost drops by $39.70 per customer. The reason is straightforward. There is one base service charge for the month, and the performance fee for each further close stays at $75. Apex Growth Co. has an incentive to help the client win the next sale, and the client can tell in advance how much of that next sale the performance fee will take.

Job size matters as well. On a $2,000 campaign job, the $75 performance component represents 3.75% of the payment. On a $10,000 campaign job, it represents 0.75%. The client still has the costs of delivering the work, and both examples exclude ad spend and setup. What the owner can establish from the published terms is that quoting a larger job does not by itself increase the performance charge payable to Apex Growth Co.

For a business considering the offer, the Apex Growth Co. agency fee calculator gives that question a useful starting point. The owner can enter actual monthly closes, add the media budget and compare the resulting cost per customer with the gross profit available on a typical job. The fee formula shows how the incentives line up. The business's own numbers show how much room the arrangement leaves.

Z Stacks

Apex Growth Co

+1 510-377-6353

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Apex Growth Co. Can Earn More While Clients Pay Less per Sale in Agency Fees News Provided By Apex Growth Co November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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