Apex Growth Co. Backs $75 Per Close After Serving 250+ Businesses

Apex Growth Co. explains how a flat fee aligns both teams around paid sales and what makes a business a fit for the program.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Growth Co. reports serving more than 250 businesses and managing more than $2 million in client advertising spend across the full portfolio. That work has shaped a clear view of where performance-based marketing can fit: a marketer may count an appointment, while the owner knows whether the job was paid. Apex Growth Co. uses customer payment as the trigger for its $75 performance fee.

For a business, the model makes the incremental charge predictable. When an additional campaign customer pays, the performance fee is $75 regardless of the job's value. A booked appointment without a sale earns no performance fee. That gives the agency a reason to consider lead quality and the sales outcome, while the business can see the fee before quoting the work.

The model can be applied across markets, but it depends on a practical agreement about execution. The service being sold, job value and length of a sales conversation can vary. The two teams can still agree on who will take the meeting, what the customer was promised and how a payment will be verified. If a branch already has open appointments but crews cannot complete more work, increasing lead volume would address the wrong constraint.

Apex Growth Co. uses a face-to-face partnership review to discuss fulfillment capacity and outcome reporting before a campaign starts. The $397 monthly service fee includes a human setter; advertising and one-time setup are separate. The review is also an opportunity to decide whether the business's sales capacity and margins can support those terms.

For a prospective partner, the fit test is operational: can the sales team take additional appointments, can crews fulfill the work, and will the owner share paid-sales records? Those answers matter because the monthly service fee, performance fees, media and setup form a real acquisition cost. The review is designed to establish whether the partnership makes sense for that business, not to promise a particular result or imply that portfolio size predicts an individual company's outcome.

Z Stacks

Apex Growth Co

510-377-6353

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Apex Growth Co. Backs $75 per Close After Serving 250+ Businesses News Provided By Apex Growth Co November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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