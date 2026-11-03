An illustrative comparison across four pricing models shows costs at eight paid jobs; actual quotes and scope vary.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Growth Co. has published an illustrative four-way comparison for an owner who wants to know when its $75-per-close model can be a lower-cost choice. It models a hypothetical month with 40 inquiries, 16 billable appointments and eight paying customers. The retainer, lead and appointment prices below are sample inputs-not quotes from named agencies or a survey of current rates. Holding the work won constant makes it possible to compare the invoices a business would receive under each scenario.

Under the Apex Growth Co. offer, the math starts with the paid jobs. Eight paid jobs generate $600 in performance fees. Add the $397 monthly service fee and a $1,000 client-funded advertising budget, and the monthly outlay is $1,997 before one-time setup costs. That works out to about $250 per paying customer for the agency fees and advertising combined. The publicly quoted $75 is the performance portion of that bill.

Now apply three illustrative quotes to the same month. A $2,000 retainer plus the same $1,000 ad budget comes to $3,000. A lead vendor charging $70 for each of the 40 inquiries bills $2,800. A provider charging $140 for each of the 16 appointments bills $2,240. In this example, the lead and appointment quotes already include media, so the buyer counts that cost only once.

Apex Growth Co. comes in lower than all three scenarios. The closest comparison is the appointment offer, with a $243 difference for the month. That gap gives the owner a practical negotiating number. At this volume, if the client spent $1,243 on ads managed by Apex Growth Co. instead of $1,000, the two monthly totals would tie. A different close count, setup charge or scope of work can also change the decision.

Price is only half the distinction among the agency pricing models. When a booked prospect declines to buy, the appointment can still earn the provider its fee under the example contract. Apex Growth Co. earns its next $75 only when the client receives payment on a qualifying campaign sale. That gives both teams a reason to look beyond a full calendar.

The Apex Growth Co. cost calculator lets owners enter their own volumes and quotes. It displays agency fees, so buyers can add the actual media and setup charges from each agreement to make the same comparison for their business.

Z Stacks

Apex Growth Co

+1 510-377-6353

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Apex Growth Co. Compares Its $75-Per-Close Model With Three Pricing Scenarios News Provided By Apex Growth Co November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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