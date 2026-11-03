Sedation Dentistry For Children In Tribeca, Matched To The Child - Not The Other Way Around

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tribeca Dental Studio's pediatric team offers laughing gas and full sedation options for anxious, very young, and special-needs children.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many children, the barrier to dental care isn't the treatment - it's the fear of it. Tribeca Dental Studio, providing pediatric dentistry in Tribeca, Manhattan since 2007, offers a full range of sedation options for children, planned around each child's age, anxiety level, and treatment needs.

The pediatric team - Dr. Tetiana, Dr. Rachel, and Dr. Lisa - provides:

- Laughing gas (nitrous oxide) for mild anxiety - the child stays awake and relaxed, and the effect wears off within minutes of the visit ending

- Deeper sedation options for very young children, children with strong dental anxiety, and longer or more complex treatment

- Treatment with a full anesthesiologist for special-needs children and extensive cases - planned in advance so, where appropriate, a child's treatment can be completed in a single visit

- Laser dentistry for many procedures, which can reduce the need for numbing and drills that frighten children

"Sedation is never the first thing we reach for - it's the thing that makes care possible when fear or special needs would otherwise delay it," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "The plan is built for the individual child: the least sedation that lets us do excellent work safely, with parents knowing exactly what to expect before, during, and after."

Sedation planning begins with a consultation at the practice's Tribeca office, where the pediatric team reviews the child's health history, treatment needs, and temperament, and walks parents through the options and preparation.

About Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio is a full-service dental practice in Tribeca, Manhattan, New York City, providing general, cosmetic, implant, orthodontic, pediatric, and emergency dentistry since 2007. Its pediatric practice serves children of all abilities at 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007. For consultations: +1 212-561-5303 -

Media contact: Tribeca Dental Studio,..., +1 212-561-5303

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Sedation Dentistry for Children in Tribeca, Matched to the Child - Not the Other Way Around News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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