Apex Growth Co. Offers $75 Per Closed Job When Few Agencies Price On Results

Apex Growth Co. earns $75 when a client collects payment on a campaign sale. A digital agency survey puts that choice in perspective.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Growth Co. starts a pay-per-close partnership by asking a business owner who will know when a customer pays. Apex Growth Co. can track an inquiry from the moment it arrives through the booked meeting. The client holds the payment record that determines when the $75 performance fee is due.

It is an unusual place for an agency to put a billing decision. In its 2025 Digital Agency Industry Report, Promethean Research found that just 5% of pricing-method responses included a performance-based component. That category covered a range of outcomes. Apex Growth Co. chose a result a business owner can recognize on the books. When the client collects payment on a campaign sale, the $75 performance fee is due.

Apex Growth Co. can make that commitment because the performance fee is only one part of the arrangement. A $397 monthly service fee includes a human appointment setter. The client funds advertising separately, starting at $1,000 per month, and reviews a one-time setup fee before launch. That base helps pay for the people doing the booking. Additional performance revenue for Apex Growth Co. depends on what those appointments produce.

A busy calendar puts that distinction to the test. If the sales team takes every meeting and collects no payments, Apex Growth Co. can have done a full week of qualification and booking without earning a performance fee on those appointments. Those missed sales give Apex Growth Co. a financial reason to find out why. An ad may have promised the wrong service, or prospects may have booked into a territory the client cannot serve. Either finding can change the next campaign decision.

During a face-to-face partner review, Apex Growth Co. asks who will take the meetings, how much work the team can fulfill and how the owner will report paid sales. Those questions establish whether a paid sale can be verified before the first ad runs. Both parties can identify the work, the person responsible and the event that earns the $75.

Z Stacks

Apex Growth Co

+1 510-377-6353

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Apex Growth Co. Offers $75 per Closed Job When Few Agencies Price on Results News Provided By Apex Growth Co November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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