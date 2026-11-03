Black Lotus: Vol 1 & 2 - The Adventure Begins

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A gripping two-volume graphic novel saga filled with espionage, dangerous conspiracies, explosive action, and unforgettable characters.

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THE WORLD OF BLACK LOTUS - In a world where loyalty can be bought, secrets can destroy lives, and trust is the most dangerous weapon of all, Black Lotus: Volume 1 and Volume 2 deliver an electrifying journey into the shadows of international espionage, organized crime, and betrayal.

Created by author Mark Edmead, the mature manga-inspired graphic novel series blends cinematic storytelling, dramatic action, psychological suspense, and striking Japanese anime-style illustrations to create an immersive experience for adult readers.

VOLUME 1 - BLACK LOTUS: THE BEGINNING

The story introduces Reina Ishikawa, a highly trained operative whose life has been shaped by an elite clandestine organization known as Black Lotus.

When a seemingly routine assignment exposes evidence of a devastating conspiracy, Reina begins uncovering the truth behind the organization that raised her-and the mysterious deaths of her parents. Alongside the enigmatic Daniel Kade and skilled operative Miyu Tanaka, Reina must navigate a dangerous network of assassins, hidden agendas, and powerful enemies. As the sinister ambitions of Victor Shen, a ruthless figure within Black Lotus, emerge, Reina discovers that the greatest threat may come from those she once trusted. Every revelation brings her closer to the truth-and deeper into danger.

VOLUME 2 - BLACK LOTUS: THE LAST PETAL

The stakes escalate dramatically as Reina and her allies race to dismantle the organization that has controlled their lives.

With a devastating operation known as Silent Dawn threatening to eliminate anyone connected to Black Lotus, the remaining operatives face an impossible choice: continue following orders or risk everything to expose the truth. As alliances fracture, sacrifices become inevitable, and Victor Shen's empire begins to collapse, Reina confronts the ultimate question of justice versus revenge.

With time running out, the final confrontation will determine whether Black Lotus survives-or whether its last petal finally falls.

A BOLD NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL EXPERIENCE

Presented as two 48-page, full-color mature graphic novel stories, Black Lotus combines the visual intensity of Japanese manga with the storytelling sophistication of contemporary crime thrillers. Richly developed characters, stylish action sequences, atmospheric cityscapes, and emotionally charged relationships establish a compelling fictional universe that continues in subsequent installments, including No More Orders and Velvet Sins.

At its heart, Black Lotus is more than a story about assassins. It is about the courage to challenge authority, confront betrayal, and reclaim one's destiny.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mark Edmead is the creator of the Black Lotus graphic novel series. His work combines cinematic visual storytelling, mature themes, action, psychological drama, and Japanese manga-inspired aesthetics. Through his creative publishing projects, Edmead develops original stories that explore complex characters, moral choices, justice, and redemption.

Black Lotus: Volumes 1 & 2 are intended for mature audiences (18+).

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MEDIA CONTACT

Mark Edmead

Creator and Author - Black Lotus Series

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Mark Edmead

MTE Advisors Inc.

+1 760-443-3986

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Black Lotus: Vol 1 & 2 - The adventure begins News Provided By Papa Mark Creates November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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