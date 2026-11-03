Wendy Goult Explores Family Secrets And Supernatural Mystery In The Phoenix Club

Set in rural Norfolk, the novel blends wartime secrets, family betrayal, and supernatural suspense as a probate investigation uncovers a hidden past.

- Wendy GoultNORWICH, NORFOLK, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- British author Wendy Goult explores family secrets, wartime history, betrayal, and supernatural suspense in her novel *The Phoenix Club: Where Past and Present Collide*. Set in rural Norfolk, the story follows an estate investigation that gradually exposes concealed relationships, unresolved grievances, and the influence of events from generations past.Blending a traditional country house mystery with historical intrigue and unexplained experiences, Wendy examines how secrets can affect families long after the people who first kept them are gone.## A Norfolk Estate With a Hidden HistoryAt the center of the novel is Leewood House, a rural Norfolk estate where the death of Sir John sets a complicated sequence of events in motion.Suzie Paltrow and her probate team arrive to deal with the affairs of the deceased. Their work begins as an ordinary professional responsibility, but questions about the estate soon reveal a troubled family history.Wartime events, jealousy, greed, and revenge become increasingly important as the team examines what happened at Leewood House. The investigation raises difficult questions about who knew the truth, why certain information remained concealed, and how old decisions continue to affect the present.An unsettling supernatural presence adds tension to the unfolding mystery. As the characters confront evidence of the past, the boundaries between historical events and unexplained experiences become less certain.Rather than relying on a single secret, the story brings together multiple strands of family history. Its central question is not simply what happened, but why the truth remained hidden and what its discovery might mean for those involved.## A Career Built on Research and ResponsibilityWendy's interest in history has roots in her life long before she became a novelist. Born in Norwich in 1946, she grew up in police houses across Suffolk and entered professional life at seventeen as a secretary in the Chief Constable's office for the West Suffolk Police.She later researched and produced *The Survey of Suffolk Parish History* for Suffolk County Council, work that involved engaging with local history and documentary material.Her career subsequently moved into the construction industry. Before retiring in September 2011, she served as Senior Consultant CDM for the National House Building Council.These experiences formed part of a working life largely devoted to practical responsibilities and factual research. Fiction writing was not the career she had originally expected to pursue.## Finding a New Creative DirectionAfter the death of her husband, David, in November 2011, Wendy faced a major personal transition. During that period, creative writing gradually became an important new activity.Through her involvement with St. Nicholas Hospice in Bury St. Edmunds, where she volunteered and joined a writing group, she received encouragement to explore storytelling.In a previously published interview with Pegasus Publishers, Wendy described the difficult period that preceded her discovery of writing. She also explained the role that writing came to play in her life:"Writing has helped fill that empty void."Her early efforts eventually developed into longer fictional works. What began as an unexpected interest became a continuing creative pursuit, allowing her to develop characters, investigate emotional questions, and imagine stories beyond her earlier professional work.## From Chain Reaction to The Phoenix ClubWendy's first full-length novel, *Chain Reaction*, appeared in 2015. Its supernatural premise follows Kate Maple and questions connected to her death, introducing themes of mystery and the unexplained that would continue to interest Wendy.She followed it with *Chasing Shadows* in 2017 and *A Tangled Web of Time* in 2019. Her published writing also includes the poetry collection *Reflections*.Across these works, Wendy has explored relationships, memory, loss, concealed histories, and events that challenge ordinary explanations. Although the settings and characters differ, questions about the lasting influence of the past recur throughout her writing.When invited to discuss her earlier novel *Chain Reaction* for an author feature, Wendy suggested focusing instead on *The Phoenix Club*. She explained that her first novel marked an early stage in her development and that her writing had progressed since then.Her preference gives readers a useful perspective on *The Phoenix Club*: it is a book Wendy considers more representative of the storyteller she has become.## Why the Past Matters*The Phoenix Club* uses the setting of an English country estate to examine the consequences of secrecy. The characters encounter problems shaped by choices made before their investigation began, suggesting that an inheritance can carry more than property or financial obligations.Its combination of probate work, wartime history, family tensions, and supernatural suspense creates opportunities to consider the difference between an official account of events and the fuller story concealed behind it.The novel also reflects Wendy's interest in the relationship between memory and truth. As information emerges, the investigation becomes an exploration of motives, relationships, and the sometimes uncomfortable consequences of discovering what others chose not to reveal.For readers interested in historical mysteries, family secrets, and supernatural fiction, the book offers a story in which the past remains an active influence on the present.## About Wendy GoultWendy Goult is a British author whose published work spans mystery, supernatural suspense, and poetry. Born in Norwich and raised in Suffolk, she worked in historical research, public administration, and construction before discovering fiction writing later in life.Her books include *Chain Reaction*, *Chasing Shadows*, *A Tangled Web of Time*, *The Phoenix Club*, and *Reflections*. Her stories frequently explore family relationships, hidden histories, memory, and unexplained experiences.For more information about Wendy and her writing, visit ****.

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Wendy Goult Explores Family Secrets and Supernatural Mystery in The Phoenix Club News Provided By April Henry November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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