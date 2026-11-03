Talkadot Launches Tools That Put Audience Proof In Every Email, Every Website, And Every Proposal A Speaker Sends

Look for verified data from speakers using Talkadot

New releases turn feedback captured at the stage into verified credentials that follow a speaker everywhere a planner is deciding

- Arel MoodieLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Talkadot, the audience feedback and speaker marketplace platform, today announced a set of new features built around one question event planners ask before every booking: can this speaker prove it?Speaker marketing has never been easier to manufacture. A sizzle reel, a polished bio, and a page of testimonials can be produced in an afternoon. What cannot be produced in an afternoon is what 400 people said about a speaker 90 seconds after they walked off stage. Talkadot captures exactly that, and the new releases move that proof out of the speaker's dashboard and into the places a planner actually looks.Now available:Email Signature Widget.A speaker's live audience stats, including average rating, total responses, and recommend rate, now display inside every email they send. A planner replying to a pitch sees the proof before reading the pitch.Website Embed Widget.The same verified stats embed on any speaker website with one line of code. Numbers update automatically as new events are added, so the site never shows last year's proof.New Survey Question Types.Speakers can now customize their post-talk survey with new question formats, capturing the specific feedback a client asked for, from session takeaways to interest in follow-up programs, without adding time to the audience's 2-minute scan.Guided Page Tours.New in-app walkthroughs get a speaker from first login to first event in minutes, built from the questions Talkadot's support team hears most.Built-in Follow-up.A year-long, automated email sequence that nurtures every lead captured at an event, so the meeting planner who scanned the code in March still hears from the speaker in September.Proposal to Contract.Speakers generate a proposal built on their verified data, send it, and convert an accepted proposal to a signed contract with one-click upsells for books, workshops, and follow-up sessions."Great speakers lose to loud speakers all the time, and it is not because the loud ones are better. It is because they are easier to see," said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. "Every one of these releases does the same thing. It takes what a real audience already said and puts it where the decision gets made. The proof does the talking. The speaker just has to show up and be as good as the data says they are."The releases serve both sides of Talkadot's marketplace. Speakers get credentials they did not have to write themselves. Event planners, who are under more pressure than ever to justify speaker spend to leadership, get a number they can put in front of a committee instead of a gut feeling.Talkadot's data set now includes more than 2 million+ audience responses collected across 75,000+ events, with 15,000+ speaker profiles on the platform. The Email Signature Widget, Website Embed Widget, new question types, and Guided Page Tours are available now to Talkadot subscribers at talkadot.About TalkadotTalkadot is the audience feedback and speaker marketplace platform built on proof. Speakers show a QR code at the end of a talk, the audience gives feedback in under 2 minutes, and that feedback becomes the speaker's data, testimonials, and leads. That same data powers Talkadot's marketplace, where event planners and organizations find speakers matched on real audience performance instead of marketing. Founded in 2022, Talkadot has collected more than 2 million audience responses across 75,000+ events and hosts 15,000+ speaker profiles. Learn more at talkadot.

Arel Moodie

Talkadot

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Talkadot Launches Tools That Put Audience Proof in Every Email, Every Website, and Every Proposal a Speaker Sends News Provided By Talkadot November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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