Yardhouse Adus Launches Across San Diego County Ahead Of California's Two-ADU Expansion

A completed Yardhouse residential project in San Diego County. Photo courtesy of Yardhouse ADUs.

Yardhouse ADUs

Ahead of AB 956, Yardhouse brings 20+ years of combined development experience, transparent online estimates and proven layouts to San Diego County homeowners.

- Jake Risman, General Partner at Mankind Investment Group

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yardhouse ADUs announced that its design-build services are now available to homeowners throughout San Diego County as California prepares to expand opportunities for two detached accessory dwelling units on qualifying single-family properties.

Assembly Bill 956, signed into law in September 2026 and taking effect January 1, 2027, expands the state's streamlined approval pathway for two detached, newly constructed ADUs on lots with an existing or proposed single-family home. Projects remain subject to applicable requirements and property-specific review.

For homeowners considering additional residences, the opportunity brings significant decisions about budget, site preparation, utilities, design and construction. Yardhouse combines transparent online estimates with one team coordinating design, permitting and construction, drawing on experience gained through developing its own residential projects.

Development Experience, Now Available to Homeowners

Yardhouse grew out of Mankind Investment Group 's residential development work and requests from people who wanted the team to build for them. After serving a select group of customers, Yardhouse is opening its services broadly to San Diego County homeowners.

The team brings more than 20 years of combined development experience spanning over 1,000 completed residential units. Its library includes hundreds of residential layouts that the team has built, reviewed and optimized through its own developments.

“Building an ADU is a major commitment for a homeowner. When you're considering two, getting the planning, budget and execution right becomes even more important,” said Jake Risman, General Partner at Mankind Investment Group.“We created Yardhouse to give homeowners access to the experience we've gained developing our own projects, with layouts we've built and refined ourselves and a clear understanding of what delays and unexpected costs mean to the person funding the project.”

Built, Reviewed and Optimized

Yardhouse's design-build approach starts with established layouts and coordinated material selections. Homeowners choose their home's size, room count and finishes while the team evaluates the property and adapts the project to its requirements.

Experience from completed developments informs space planning, material choices and construction methods. Value engineering focuses on balancing quality and cost while resolving design and construction decisions early. Purchasing selected materials across developments and customer projects provides access to volume discounts.

“Our customers want to build a well-finished home without turning the process into a second job,” said Dave Shamula, CEO of Yardhouse ADUs.“We've invested in the layouts, materials and construction details upfront. Homeowners can make the choices that matter to them while our team handles the work of bringing the project together.”

Standard finish selections include shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, dual-pane Low-E windows and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Individually priced upgrades allow homeowners to direct their budget toward their preferred features.

Aligning the Builder's Priorities With the Homeowner's

Yardhouse was created to address two recurring sources of uncertainty in residential construction: timelines and change orders. The company emphasizes defining the scope upfront, evaluating site conditions and coordinating design decisions and materials before construction begins.

“When you develop your own projects, delays and unexpected costs affect you directly,” Risman said.“We see a misalignment when a homeowner needs a predictable budget and completion schedule, but the construction process leaves too much unresolved. Our business is built around efficient execution and project volume, rather than relying on change orders to generate profit.”

Following property review, Yardhouse confirms the final scope and contract price. The company guarantees pricing for the agreed scope, barring specialized site conditions or homeowner-requested changes.

Online Pricing Provides a Clear Starting Point

Yardhouse's online configurator allows homeowners to select square footage, bedrooms, bathrooms and individual upgrades and see their estimated price update immediately. No email address is required to view pricing. Customers can then save their selections and arrange a complimentary site evaluation.

Online estimates reflect stated site assumptions. City and utility fees, optional packages and work outside the included scope are additional. Projects involving two ADUs require a coordinated site and scope assessment rather than simply doubling an individual home's displayed estimate.

For homeowners exploring AB 956, Yardhouse's property review is an important first step. The law's two-detached-ADU pathway permits local agencies to impose specified size and height limits, including an 800-square-foot floor-area limit per ADU. Available configurations depend on the property and applicable requirements; not every model or building arrangement qualifies under that pathway.

One Team From Design Through Construction

Yardhouse coordinates design, permitting and construction through one team. For a typical ADU project, the company estimates approximately four to five months for permitting and three to four months for construction after permits are issued, with a goal of completing the overall process within one year. Actual schedules depend on jurisdictional review, site conditions and project scope. Two-ADU projects receive a project-specific schedule.

Homeowners throughout San Diego County can get an instant ADU estimate, compare finish options and request a property consultation.

About Yardhouse ADUs

Yardhouse ADUs is a San Diego County design-build company specializing in accessory dwelling units. Led by CEO Dave Shamula, the company combines a library of layouts refined through completed projects, coordinated finishes, transparent online estimates and integrated design, permitting and construction services.

About Mankind Investment Group

Mankind Investment Group is a residential real estate development firm whose team brings more than 20 years of combined development experience spanning over 1,000 completed residential units. Jake Risman serves as a General Partner.

Mankind Media Relations

Mankind Investment Group

+1 858-289-6613

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Yardhouse ADUs Launches Across San Diego County Ahead of California's Two-ADU Expansion News Provided By Mankind Investment Group November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.