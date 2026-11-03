67.9% Of Association Attendees Say They Would Definitely Attend A Conference Featuring Presentations On Sales & Revenue

This playbook gives data, plus real world examples

Free playbook built on 17,000 audience-verified responses gives executive directors the data and the plays to keep members coming back.

- Mary Ann PassiLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 67.9% of association event attendees say Sales & Revenue based presentations is the content they would definitely attend a conference for, according to the Association Event Design Playbook- Designing events people want to show up for, a new industry playbook released by the Association Leadership Coalition (ALC) and Talkadot. The playbook is free to download at .The finding comes from 17,000 association attendee responses collected at 6,222 association events around America through Talkadot's feedback platform. It is the first time association event feedback has been benchmarked across states and industries at this scale.The most underbooked content that is the highest desired content is finance and economic outlook, that is rated 75.7% as content attendees would definitely attend again for but represents only.6% of association content.Membership revenue runs on events. Event budgets run on proving those events worked. And the tool most associations use to prove it is a generic post-event survey, read by one person, filed in a folder. The playbook was built to show what that data can do when it is captured in the room, benchmarked against peers, and turned into decisions.What makes this playbook different is that it's not just data. It's organized into 4 sections (1. Status & Stuff, 2. Belonging, 3. Content, 4. Strategy & Vision) with specific actions that have been battle tested by 20 State Association Executive Directors that can be handed to an events team and implemented on Monday morning.The Association Leadership Coalition has rebranded from the Association Societies Alliance to better serve the association industry. The playbook is part of ALC's initiative with Talkadot to bring audience-verified data and specific action steps to the association industry. ALC represents the executives and staff who lead state, regional, and international societies of association executives (SAEs). Talkadot supplies the measurement: feedback captured by QR code at the moment of the event, scored and benchmarked across more than 2 million+ audience responses and 75,000+ events."Every Association has an annual conference that always has to answer one question 'is it worth it?' and most answer with a gut feeling," said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. "The playbook gives them practical insights and ways to make sure the answer is a resounding YES! ALC's members contributed to the data with real examples of what makes their events people want to show up for. Our job was to make it digestible and useful for the entire association industry. This is a very useful resource we built together and we look forward to the next one."“As we rebrand from ASA to ALC, we want the industry as a whole to know that we have one shared purpose, strengthening the people who lead associations. This playbook is built to help the wider community', says Mary Ann Passi, CAE. Interim Executive Director. We are delighted to partner with Talkadot to produce this playbook that is filled with A-ha moments and give practical takeaways organized in an easy to follow way. This playbook highlights what our 4000+ associations representing 14,000+ members internationally care about and need to know to gather their communities successfully..The 2026 Association Event Design Playbook is free at . Associations that want to collect data more effectively and benchmark their own annual conference against the playbook's findings can request an event assessment at .About the Association Leadership Coalition (ALC)The Association Leadership Coalition is the national coalition of chief executives and senior staff of state, regional, and international societies of association executives. ALC provides high-trust peer exchange, strategic leadership resources, and collaborative opportunities designed to strengthen association communities nationwide.About TalkadotTalkadot is the association feedback tool and a speaker marketplace platform to help associations more easily capture the feedback that drives decisions and book speakers based on verified results. Founded in 2022, Talkadot has collected more than 2 million audience responses across 75,000+ events and hosts 15,000+ speakers. Learn more at talkadot.

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Talkadot

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67.9% of association attendees say they would definitely attend a conference featuring presentations on Sales & Revenue News Provided By Talkadot November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry



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