Keep Safe Care Expands Into Houston, Names Jeff Foteh Territory Developer

Caregiver-first home care company expands its efficient operating model with higher caregiver wages and lower caregiver turnover to Houston

- Jeff FotehHOUSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keep Safe Care, a rapidly expanding private-duty home care company built around a caregiver-first model, today announced the appointment of Jeff Foteh as Territory Developer for the greater Houston market.The Houston expansion represents the company's continued growth beyond Austin, San Antonio and Dallas and marks the next phase of Keep Safe Care's broader Texas expansion strategy. The company has accelerated its plans to establish its Houston operations and is still planning expansion into Fort Worth in late November 2026 time-frame.Keep Safe Care's model is built around a simple principle: take better care of caregivers so they can take better care of our clients. Unlike traditional home care models, Keep Safe Care is designed to direct a substantially greater portion of the client's hourly rate to the caregiver. Through The 2/3 RuleTM, the company pays at least two-thirds of the hourly client rate toward caregiver wages while using technology and a highly efficient operating structure to reduce administrative overhead.The result is a model designed to offer caregivers more competitive wages while providing families with more dependable, consistent, and reliable care.“Houston continues our growth plans for Keep Safe Care,” said Jeffrey Fry, CEO of Keep Safe Care Corporation.“We are not simply expanding geographically; we are continuing to expand a better way of delivering private-duty care-one built on operational efficiency and a caregiver-first approach.”Jeff Foteh to Lead Houston DevelopmentAs Territory Developer, Mr. Foteh will oversee the development of Keep Safe Care's presence throughout the greater Houston region. His responsibilities will include caregiver recruitment, community outreach, healthcare partnerships, referral augmentation with home health agencies and hospice, and continued growth servicing the local communities' in-home care needs.Jeff Foteh will lead the Houston team as Territory Development Manager. Mr. Foteh began his career as a firefighter and EMT in Victoria, Texas, and has since worked in finance, consulting, transportation, and multi-unit operations over his 30-year working experience.“I have always wanted my career to make a meaningful difference in healthcare,” Mr. Foteh said.“Keep Safe Care's caregiver-first mission gives me the opportunity to help build an organization that supports caregivers, serves families, and strengthens the communities in which it operates. It aligns with my service-oriented experience perfectly.”Continuing the Caregiver-First RevolutionKeep Safe Care was founded around the belief that many of the chronic problems facing the in-home care industry-including caregiver shortages, turnover, call-outs, and inconsistent care-are connected to the economics of the traditional agency model which includes relatively low salaries for caregivers.Rather than accepting those problems as inevitable, Keep Safe Care reengineered the operating model by dramatically lowering overhead and startup costs with its development of a proprietary Private-Duty-in-a-Boxtechnology and operating platform. By improving efficiency dramatically, Keep Safe Care is able to devote a greater percentage of revenue directly to the people providing care.The company's caregiver-first approach is summarized by its guiding principle:“We take care of our caregivers, so they can take better care of you.”“Efficiency is not separate from our caregiver-first mission,” Mr. Fry states.“Being an engineer, I understand how the efficiency allows us to pay caregivers more, support them better, reduce unnecessary overhead, and create a more reliable experience for clients and families.”Building Healthcare Partnerships Across Greater HoustonA major focus of Jeff Foteh's role will be developing relationships with home health and hospice agencies, hospital discharge teams, social workers, senior communities, physicians, and other healthcare professionals involved in helping older adults remain safely at home. Keep Safe Care views these organizations not simply as referral sources, but as care partners.The company's goal is to complement clinical home health and hospice services by addressing the non-clinical needs that frequently determine whether a patient can successfully remain at home-including personal care, companionship, transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, and other activities of daily living.You can reach the Houston office at (281) 870-4660 or at....From Houston to Fort Worth, Florida and beyondThe Houston expansion is part of Keep Safe Care's broader Texas and national growth strategy, focused on building locally led operations supported by centralized technology. Following the Houston expansion, the company expects to continue developing additional major markets, including Fort Worth in Texas and Miami, Orlando, and Tampa in Florida.Keep Safe Care's long-term strategy is to establish strong local leadership in each market while using centralized technology and efficient systems to support consistent, dependable care.About Keep Safe Care CorporationKeep Safe Care provides non-medical, in-home care and develops local operations through multi-unit franchises, joint ventures, and company-owned locations. Its MSA strategy targets 40 of the largest U.S. metropolitan markets, with the goal of serving areas representing more than 60% of the U.S. population within two to three years. The company combines a reengineered private-duty operating model with an integrated software platform designed to address persistent industry challenges, including caregiver call-outs and turnover.For more information, visit , email..., or call (844) 492-2273.

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Keep Safe Care Expands into Houston, Names Jeff Foteh Territory Developer News Provided By Keep Safe Care November 03, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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