Luxmove Thailand Announces King Power POWER PASS Collaboration

LuxMove Thailand and King Power POWER PASS introduce chauffeur and shopping privileges from 1 November 2026 to 31 March 2027. AI-generated illustration.

Eligible POWER PASS members receive up to 10% off qualifying LuxMove chauffeur services. Terms and conditions apply. AI-generated illustration.

Eligible LuxMove customers can access King Power shopping discounts of up to 25% and two shopping coupons with POWER PASS sign-up, subject to offer terms.

Eligible POWER PASS members enjoy up to 10% off LuxMove chauffeur services, while eligible LuxMove customers receive King Power shopping privileges.

- Robin Virdi, Founder & Managing Director of LuxMove Thailand

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LuxMove Thailand has announced a collaboration with King Power's POWER PASS programme, offering chauffeur-service benefits for eligible members and shopping privileges for eligible LuxMove customers. The promotion runs from November 1, 2026, through March 31, 2027.

Eligible POWER PASS members can receive up to 10% off qualifying LuxMove chauffeur services, subject to the applicable offer terms. Eligible LuxMove customers can receive two shopping coupons when signing up for POWER PASS and access King Power shopping discounts of up to 25%, subject to the relevant conditions.

Chauffeur Services for Thailand Journeys

LuxMove provides airport transfers, private charters, corporate mobility and chauffeur-at-disposal services. Travellers can arrange transport for airport arrivals, hotel stays, business meetings and leisure journeys, with vehicles selected according to passenger numbers, luggage and itinerary.

Vehicle options include sedans, SUVs and passenger vans, with minibuses and coaches available for larger groups. Customers should confirm vehicle availability and eligibility for the POWER PASS benefit when requesting a quotation.

“Every journey should feel effortless from the moment you arrive,” said Robin Virdi, Founder & Managing Director of LuxMove Thailand.

For itineraries involving several stops, chauffeur-at-disposal arrangements reserve a vehicle and driver for an agreed service period. Booking proposals outline the planned movements, service duration and inclusions.

King Power Shopping Privileges

The shopping promotion applies at participating King Power downtown and airport outlets. Locations identified for the promotion include King Power Rangnam, Phuket and City Boutique, alongside participating outlets at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports.

Shopping discounts and sign-up coupons have separate conditions. Customers should check participating outlets, brand exclusions, any applicable spending requirements and redemption procedures before shopping.

LuxMove Thailand is listed in the official POWER PASS brands and partners directory. Transport and shopping benefits are governed by their respective offer terms.

Enquiries and Bookings

POWER PASS members can contact LuxMove to confirm the applicable transport benefit and request a quotation. Customers should provide travel dates, pickup and drop-off locations, passenger numbers and luggage requirements.

LuxMove customers can also contact the team for information about the King Power shopping privileges and redemption process.

For further information, visit .

About LuxMove Thailand

LuxMove Thailand is a premium chauffeur and executive mobility brand operated by White Elephant Transport Co., Ltd. Its services include airport transfers, private charters, corporate mobility and event transport across Thailand, serving private travellers, businesses and groups.

Robin Virdi

White Elephant Transport Company Limited

+66 83 508 4683

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LuxMove Thailand Announces King Power POWER PASS Collaboration News Provided By White Elephant Transport Company Limited November 03, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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