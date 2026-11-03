Mahadev App Kingpin Sourabh Chandrakar Likely To Be Produced In Raipur Court Today

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to bring Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter and key accused in the Mahadev App illegal online betting cases, to Raipur on Tuesday.

He will then be produced before the special court in Raipur. He was successfully extradited from Oman two days ago.

A specially deputed CBI team had escorted him back to India. Chandrakar, who is wanted in two CBI cases in which chargesheets have already been filed and in an Enforcement Directorate case where a prosecution complaint has been submitted, will be medically examined and produced before the CBI Special Court in Raipur after the completion of transit remand formalities.

The CBI is investigating the Mahadev Online Book cases on the request of the Chhattisgarh government, which had transferred 13 related FIRs to the agency. Chargesheets have already been filed in two of these cases. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money-laundering angle and has filed a prosecution complaint against Chandrakar.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted the CBI a two-day transit remand for Chandrakar. The agency will take him to Raipur and produce him before a special court there on or before November 4, where it is expected to seek his further remand for interrogation in the Mahadev online betting case.

The CBI had taken up the investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Investigations revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, operated from outside India. It offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised“panels” and“branches” spread across India.

The proceeds were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels. Part of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance.

The CBI had filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, as well as under the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Chandrakar is among the key accused named in these chargesheets.

The Enforcement Directorate had also attached several properties in India and abroad linked to the syndicate.

Based on a Red Corner Notice, Chandrakar was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police. The CBI and ED sent formal extradition proposals to Oman along with the evidence gathered against him.

The extradition request was pursued in close coordination with Indian agencies, the Interpol National Central Bureau and the competent authorities of Oman. After the extradition was granted, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and brought him back to India. The CBI has expressed gratitude to the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Royal Oman Police for their cooperation.