Operated By Women, Powered By Solar Energy: Pune Metro Line 3 Praised For Unique Features

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Pune's urban transport network is set for a major expansion, as the new Metro Pink Line is set to introduce two distinctive features: all-women train operating team and ambitious plan to power the metro's operations with 30% of its electricity requirements through solar power.

This has drawn all-round praise from across the political class and the business fraternity, with all of them hailing the scheduled inauguration of Pune Metro Line 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Chandrakant Patil highlighted the project's focus on commuter convenience, women's empowerment and environmental sustainability ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the 23-km corridor.

“This 23-kilometre metro route, directly connecting Hinjewadi IT Hub to Shivajinagar, will make the daily commute of Pune's residents faster, easier, and more comfortable,” Patil said in a post on social media.

He noted that the project would be operated entirely by women train operators, while around 30 per cent of its electricity requirements were expected to be met through solar power.

“Handing over the responsibility of metro operations to women and planning to meet nearly one-third of the electricity needs through solar energy-these are the special features of this project,” he said.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi described the inauguration and the planned expansion of the city's metro network as a milestone in Maharashtra's infrastructure growth.

“Infrastructure is being strengthened across the country. India has become the world's fifth-largest economic power and the fourth-largest military power. Cities are being developed, and metro services are being launched in new cities,” Saraogi said.

He said the new corridor would benefit students, IT professionals and other commuters travelling between Shivajinagar and Hinjewadi, one of Pune's major employment hubs.

“The new metro line is going to connect Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi's massive IT hub, saving the precious time and energy of Pune's lakhs of young travellers, from students to corporate workers,” he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also praised Modi's focus on infrastructure development, citing projects ranging from highways and bridges to metro services and railway lines.

“Salute to PM Modi. The way he has given special attention to infrastructure across every corner of the country, whether it is four-lane or six-lane roads, bridges, culverts, metro lines or main railway lines, he has ensured development in all these areas,” Yadav said.

He also targeted the Congress, alleging that corruption scandals during its tenure had damaged public resources.

Pune Metro Line 3, also known as the Pink Line, is an elevated corridor spanning approximately 23.2 km, with 23 stations, connecting Maan near Hinjewadi with the District Court station in central Pune. Developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the project has an estimated cost of Rs 8,313 crore and is being implemented under a public-private partnership model. It is expected to improve access to the Hinjewadi IT Park, reduce road congestion and provide an alternative to private vehicles.

--IAN

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