Healthy Street Food Options: 7 Nutritious Snacks You Can Enjoy Without Guilt

Street food is not always unhealthy, as some popular roadside snacks can offer nutritional benefits. Doctors explain which options you can enjoy when prepared with proper hygiene and fresh ingredients.

Most people immediately assume street food harms their health. But not all roadside snacks are bad for you. You can actually get essential nutrients if vendors prepare these foods cleanly and properly. Doctors themselves recommend a few specific street food options for healthy snacking.

Vendors make Bhel Puri using puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Dr. Shubham Vats explains that puffed rice contains carbohydrates that give instant energy to your body. You should just ask the vendor to use less sev and salt to keep it completely healthy.

Cooks steam the idlis instead of deep-frying them in oil. You also get good protein from the lentils and rich fiber from the vegetables in the sambar. You should eat your idlis with a generous amount of sambar to absorb maximum nutrients into your body.

Chickpeas and sprouts contain heavy amounts of protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Vendors mix onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon juice, and coriander leaves into this chaat. This simple preparation boosts both the taste and the nutritional value of the snack.

Eating fire-roasted corn on the cob serves as a very healthy street food choice. Corn kernels provide good carbohydrates, dietary fiber, and several important vitamins and minerals. You can enjoy this snack safely with just a squeeze of lemon juice and minimal spices.

Vendors prepare this refreshing chaat using fresh seasonal fruits like guava, pomegranate, apples, and bananas. You can eat this safely after adding a little black salt and lemon juice. The natural vitamins and nutrients in these fresh fruits actively support your overall health.

Roadside stalls easily serve boiled eggs and omelettes, which act as excellent protein sources. These egg dishes keep your stomach full for a long time and help in muscle growth and recovery. You should always choose boiled eggs or ask the vendor to use very little oil for the omelette.

Note:You must always check the cleanliness, freshness, and preparation method before eating any street food.