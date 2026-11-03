Rajouri Farmers Embrace Organic Farming Under Khet Bachao Abhiyan Drive

Promoting Organic Farming in Lamberi Block

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare in Nowshera is stepping up efforts to promote organic farming and strengthen farmers' livelihoods in Lamberi Block under the Khet Bachao Abhiyan, with initiatives including training programmes, technical assistance and support for new agricultural ventures. Lamberi Block is gradually emerging as a centre for organic vegetable cultivation, with local farmers growing different varieties of vegetables.

The Agriculture Department is extending support through awareness programmes, regular training sessions and technical guidance to encourage the adoption of modern, scientific and sustainable farming practices. The department is also informing farmers about various government-sponsored schemes and welfare initiatives to help them access available benefits and improve their agricultural income. Farmers are being provided guidance and assistance at different stages of their farming activities.

Infrastructure and Innovation

As part of efforts to strengthen agricultural infrastructure in the area, a Farmers Training Centre is being established in Lamberi Block. Its construction has reached the final stage. Once operational, the centre is expected to provide farmers with practical training, knowledge of modern agricultural techniques and technical guidance locally, reducing the need for them to travel outside the region to attend training programmes.

Diversifying Agricultural Income

In another development under the campaign, a local farmer has started a mushroom cultivation unit with 100 mushroom bags for the first time in the area, with support and guidance from the Agriculture Department. The initiative is expected to encourage other farmers to explore mushroom cultivation as an additional source of income and diversify their agricultural activities.

The Khet Bachao Abhiyan Initiative

Through sustained awareness efforts, technical assistance and cooperation at the grassroots level, the department is working to promote organic cultivation, encourage farmers' self-reliance and strengthen the rural agricultural economy of the region. The campaign underscores the message: "Healthy Soil, Healthy Crop, Better Life." The Khet Bachao Abhiyan is a nationwide government campaign focused on protecting soil health, reducing excessive chemical fertiliser and pesticide use, and encouraging scientific and natural farming practices to ensure agricultural sustainability.

Through the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan', the government seeks to strengthen soil and water conservation, promote efficient and cost-effective farming practices, improve agricultural sustainability and contribute to the long-term prosperity of farmers and the vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

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