Ludhiana: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Family Says Instagram Friend Pressured Her For Same-Sex Marriage

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her home in Punjab's Ludhiana on October 31 after a 25-year-old woman she befriended on Instagram reportedly pressured her to marry her, the girl's family has alleged. Following a complaint by the teenager's father, Jodewal police registered a case against the woman on November 1 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide.

Police launched a search for the accused, who was subsequently arrested on Monday, according to officials.

The girl's father, who works at a factory, told police that his daughter, a Class 10 student, had become friends with the woman, a resident of another locality in Ludhiana, on Instagram around six months ago. He alleged that the woman had repeatedly pressured the teenager to enter into a same-sex marriage, causing her severe mental distress.

According to the complaint, the girl died at around 5 pm on October 31. She is survived by a younger sister.

A police official said a detailed investigation was underway. They are also examining whether the accused had allegedly befriended other girls through social media and subjected them to similar pressure.

Police sources said the accused runs a shop and is unmarried. However, officials maintained that the circumstances leading to the girl's death and the allegations levelled against the woman were still being investigated.

SHO Jodhewal police station sub-inspector Amarjit Singh said that the accused was arrested on Monday.