MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As more Australians ask AI assistants for recommendations instead of searching, Melbourne search specialist SEOOnly is giving business owners a way to see whether ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude know who they are, and why competitors may be named first









Photo courtesy of SEOOnly

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEOOnly, an Australian specialist SEO and AI search visibility firm founded by marketing entrepreneur Preeti Kennedy, has introduced AI search visibility assessments. The assessments show businesses how AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini describe them, which competitors those platforms recommend instead and what the business needs to fix to be understood and surfaced.

For more than two decades, online discovery worked one way. A consumer typed a few words into Google and worked through a page of results. Today, more consumers ask an AI assistant to recommend an accountant, compare products or narrow down local providers. A Google results page can list dozens of businesses. An AI-generated answer may name only a handful. A business left out of that shortlist may never be considered, and most business owners have no clear view of what AI platforms currently say about them.

SEOOnly's assessment covers four areas: what AI platforms currently know about the business, whether that information is accurate, which competitors surface for commercially important questions customers ask, and whether the business's existing digital presence clearly demonstrates its expertise and relevance.

To answer those questions, SEOOnly reviews the signals search engines and AI systems draw on. These include the technical structure of the business's website, its content and structured information, its Google Business Profile, reviews, directory listings and mentions on third-party sites. The assessment checks for the gaps that make a business hard for machines to understand: a company that describes itself one way on its website and another way in directories, location details that differ across platforms or core services that are barely explained. Human customers can often fill those gaps. AI systems need clearer signals.

The assessment also covers traditional SEO. AI systems do not work in isolation from the wider web, and Google is building more AI-generated answers into its own results. A technically sound website, useful content, authority, and a consistent reputation still shape how a business is found in both places. SEOOnly's approach is not to trick AI platforms into recommending a company. It is to make the business easier to understand, verify and trust.

"People used to Google everything; now they're increasingly asking," said Kennedy, founder of SEOOnly. "For businesses, the question is no longer just whether you can be found on Google. It's whether your business can be understood, trusted and surfaced wherever customers are looking for answers."

Kennedy said the assessment is meant to replace guesswork with a clear picture. Many business owners have already asked an AI assistant to recommend providers in their category and found competitors named instead of them. The assessment is built to explain why that happens and what to do about it.

"AI isn't replacing search; it's expanding it," Kennedy said. "Search is no longer simply about where you rank on Google."

Kennedy founded SEOOnly as a standalone specialist firm rather than adding AI optimisation to the service list of a full-service marketing agency.

"Search has become too important and too specialised to treat as an afterthought," she said.

Research supports the shift SEOOnly was built around. Roy Morgan data for the March quarter of 2026 shows 13.6 million Australians aged 14 and over, or 58%, used AI tools in an average four weeks. ChatGPT alone was used by 10.5 million Australians. Usage was highest among people aged 25 to 34 (74%) and 35 to 49 (72%), the age groups that make up much of the market for professional services, home services and consumer products.

The assessment is designed for small and medium-sized businesses that want to understand their visibility across both traditional search and AI platforms before committing to changes. Businesses can request an assessment through the SEOOnly website.

Visit SEOOnly at to learn more about the AI search visibility assessment.

About SEOOnly

SEOOnly is an Australian specialist SEO and AI search visibility firm that helps businesses get found, understood and recommended across traditional search engines and AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini. The company focuses solely on search, with a specialist team covering technical SEO, search strategy, content, customer behaviour and AI-driven search.

SEOOnly was founded in 2026 by Preeti Kennedy, whose career spans more than two decades in marketing, business growth and entrepreneurship, working with small and medium-sized businesses in Australia and internationally.

Contact Information:

Neil Jacob

...

SEOOnly



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at