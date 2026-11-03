Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Gave Opening Keynote In Panel Discussion At Summit Of Things 2026

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Keynote Speaker

Jeff Kagan Keynote

Jeff Kagan Shared Insights on How AI and IoT Are Reshaping Future of Business, Technology, and Society

- Tiffani Neilson, Chief Marketing Office of IoT Marketing LLCNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Watch presentation:Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, Tech Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. He delivered the opening keynote at the Summit of Things 2026, held October 27–29. His presentation as part of a panel discussion explored how artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other emerging technologies are transforming the marketplace and creating new opportunities and challenges for individuals, companies, and entire industries.Kagan discussed how organizations should prepare for the rapidly changing technology landscape, drawing on lessons from previous technology revolutions.With a combination of industry experience, practical insights, and humor, Kagan explored both the opportunities these changes create and the risks organizations must understand as they prepare for the future.Tiffani Neilson, Chief Marketing Officer of IoT Marketing LLC, welcomed Kagan as one of the conference's opening keynote speakers.“We are excited to welcome Jeff Kagan to the opening session of the Summit of Things 2026 as an opening keynote speaker. Jeff has advised CEOs and senior executives as they navigate the transformational impact of AI across every industry. We look forward to him sharing his insights, experience, and strategic perspective with our attendees as we kick off the conference,” Neilson said.As AI-driven digital transformation accelerates across industries, Summit of Things 2026 brought together global thought leaders, technology innovators, business executives, and decision-makers to examine the technologies shaping our connected future.The three-day conference focused on AI, IoT, edge computing, connectivity, cybersecurity, and the convergence of these technologies across business and society.Attendees participated in keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, and interactive sessions exploring real-world applications, emerging trends, and the opportunities and challenges organizations face as AI reshapes the marketplace.Lessons from Previous Technology RevolutionsKagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams on technology strategy and business transformation. Plus, through his ongoing columns, press releases, industry commentary, and television news appearances, he contributes to discussions about how emerging technologies affect companies, consumers, investors, and society.His keynote examined how lessons from previous technology revolutions can help business leaders navigate the AI era.“The AI revolution is impacting every company and every industry,” Kagan said.“We've experienced transformational shifts like this before. During the Internet revolution of the 1990s, entirely new companies, industries, and business models emerged while many established firms struggled to adapt. History offers valuable lessons for business leaders preparing for the AI era.”According to Kagan, AI represents another defining moment in technology history. Executives must see the future. They must understand where this transformation will lead and how to position their organizations for long-term success.During his presentation, Kagan explored how previous technology revolutions rapidly reshaped the marketplace and why AI is having an increasingly broad impact on businesses, investors, customers, employees, and society.He discussed how the Internet transformed business during the 1990s, creating extraordinary growth opportunities for innovation and growth while also contributing to the collapse of many companies during the dot-com downturn around the year 2000. Companies such as Amazon, Google and others emerged from that era to become two of the world's most influential technology businesses.Kagan believes AI is creating a comparable period of change, as organizations across industries search for strategies that will help them remain competitive over the coming decades.“Some companies will become the next generation of market leaders because they recognize this transformation early and act decisively,” Kagan said.“Others will struggle, and some will disappear or be acquired. Every CEO and leadership team needs a strategy for navigating and winning in this next era of innovation. Every organization must move forward, although the pace of adoption will differ depending on its business, industry, and level of readiness.”Preparing for an AI-Driven MarketplaceKagan's keynote provided insights for CEOs, senior executives, investors, technology leaders, marketers, and other decision-makers seeking to understand how AI is changing competition and what organizations can do today to prepare for tomorrow.He also discussed how AI is changing the way organizations communicate with customers, investors, employees, business partners, and the broader marketplace.Clear positioning, effective messaging, and strong communications strategies, he emphasized, will become increasingly important competitive advantages as companies work to distinguish themselves in a rapidly evolving environment.The central question for business leaders remains: How will you lead in your industry as AI rapidly changes the marketplace?Summit of Things 2026 continued the conference's tradition of bringing together leaders from across the technology ecosystem to encourage collaboration, innovation, and strategic thinking as organizations prepare for the next generation of connected technologies.About IoT MarketingIoT Marketing is a full-service digital marketing, public relations, and production agency based in Austin, Texas. The company specializes in high-growth technology and sustainability businesses, helping innovators bring products to market, generate demand, and expand visibility through integrated go-to-market strategies, content, targeted lead generation, and virtual events.Its expertise spans AI, IoT, and emerging technologies. Through virtual summits, media platforms, and on-demand content, IoT Marketing connects brands with technology leaders, decision-makers, and adopters worldwide.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer, and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society. His areas of coverage include artificial intelligence, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, the Internet of Things, and related technology sectors.A widely quoted Wireless Analyst, Telecom Analyst, and Technology Analyst, Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends, market developments, and company performance into practical business insights.For more information, visit .Companies interested in engaging Jeff Kagan for speaking opportunities, strategic advice, or analyst relations are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail:...Website:LinkedIn:X:

Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst, Columnist, Speaker, Influencer

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Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Gave Opening Keynote in Panel Discussion at Summit of Things 2026 News Provided By Jeff Kagan November 03, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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