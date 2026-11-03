Alibiu Holdings Concludes Alpha Series As Nigerian Critical-Minerals Sourcing Universe Reaches 172 Issued Titles

Alibiu prepares a more selective Bravo Series across 17,966 cadastral units and approximately 3,589 square kilometers in Nigeria.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alibiu Holdings LLC has concluded the initial round of its Alpha Series and is preparing to transition into a more selective Bravo Series as the company continues to expand its Nigerian critical-minerals sourcing and development platform.

Alibiu Holdings' evidence-controlled sourcing universe now comprises 172 distinct issued mineral titles across 107 licence-holding entities, representing 17,966 cadastral units and approximately 3,589 square kilometres, or 358,900 hectares, across 21 Nigerian states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The sourcing universe includes 127 Exploration Licences, 43 Small Scale Mining Leases and two Mining Leases, spanning 53 normalized mineral terms.

Minerals identified across the title schedules include a significant concentration of commodities relevant to U.S. critical-mineral and industrial supply chains. Lithium appears across 107 title schedules, tantalum across 34, zinc across 32, lead across 32 and copper across 21. The broader register also includes title schedules naming manganese, graphite, nickel, cobalt, titanium, niobium and tin, along with cassiterite, columbite, monazite, beryl and other mineral commodities.

Opportunities within the broader sourcing universe are at different stages of engagement, onboarding and review as Alibiu Holdings continues to determine which opportunities warrant deeper development attention.

Alpha Series Completes Initial Operating Cycle

The Alpha Series represented Alibiu Holdings' initial structured operating cycle within Nigeria's independent mineral-rights ecosystem.

Through Alpha, the company expanded direct engagement with Nigerian mineral-rights holders, organized title and project information, advanced selected relationships through its onboarding framework and developed a clearer understanding of the conditions required to move early-stage opportunities toward technical and commercial consideration.

The experience reinforced Alibiu Holdings' view that Nigerian mineral-rights holders are receptive to structured, long-term development relationships where engagement is credible, sustained and commercially grounded.

It also provided the company with operating experience across a fragmented private mineral-rights environment and informed how Alibiu Holdings will allocate time, attention and development resources during subsequent cycles.

Bravo Series to Apply Greater Selectivity

Alibiu Holdings is now preparing the Bravo Series, which will represent the next intake cycle within the company's Nigerian critical-minerals platform.

Bravo is expected to apply greater selectivity to new opportunities entering the platform, with increased emphasis on title position, licence-holder readiness, available technical information, development potential and fit within the company's evolving mineral portfolio.

The broader sourcing universe is expected to continue expanding independently of the more selective process used to determine which opportunities progress further within the Alibiu Holdings platform.

The company's approach remains focused on maintaining broad visibility across Nigeria's mineral-rights ecosystem while directing deeper attention and resources toward selected opportunities as information and development readiness improve.

Building Earlier U.S. and Allied Visibility Into Nigerian Mineral Opportunities

As the platform develops, Alibiu Holdings' longer-term objective is to help create earlier visibility and more structured access to Nigerian mineral opportunities for U.S. and allied technical, commercial, financial and industrial participants.

The company believes timing remains an important element of global critical-minerals competition. Building earlier visibility into mineral-rights opportunities can allow U.S. and allied institutions, technical firms, investors, processors, strategic buyers and other commercial participants to evaluate potential opportunities while they are still developing.

Alibiu Holdings' strategy is designed to shorten the distance between Nigerian mineral opportunities and the capital, technology, equipment, technical services, processing capability and industrial demand required to advance them.

The company believes a stronger commercial pathway between Nigeria and the United States can create economic opportunities on both sides of the relationship, including investment, technical services, equipment supply, infrastructure development, value addition, industrial activity and employment.

Supporting a Durable U.S.–Nigeria Minerals Relationship

Alibiu Holdings welcomes the growing government-to-government engagement between Nigeria and the United States around critical minerals.

The company has long viewed the U.S.–Nigeria relationship as strategically important to the development of more diversified mineral supply chains, supported by Nigeria's mineral potential, Atlantic-facing geography, commercial scale and longstanding economic ties with the United States.

Alibiu Holdings believes government-to-government engagement can provide an important foundation for expanded commercial activity, while durable private-sector-to-private-sector relationships, investment and trade can translate that strategic alignment into long-term economic activity across political and economic cycles.

The company's continuing objective is to help expand the number of Nigerian mineral opportunities that can be identified, organized and made visible early enough for U.S. and allied participants to evaluate where technical, commercial or financial engagement may be appropriate.

As Alibiu Holdings moves from Alpha into Bravo, the company expects increased selectivity to become an increasingly important part of that strategy.

About Alibiu Holdings LLC

Alibiu Holdings LLC is a Houston-headquartered, U.S.-citizen-led critical-minerals origination, project-governance and development platform focused primarily on Nigeria. The company works within Nigeria's independent mineral-rights ecosystem to originate and organize opportunities, engage mineral-rights holders and develop structured pathways through which selected opportunities can progress toward technical evaluation and commercial development.

Lenny Anderson

Alibiu Holdings LLC

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Alibiu Holdings Concludes Alpha Series as Nigerian Critical-Minerals Sourcing Universe Reaches 172 Issued Titles News Provided By Chamco Digital LLC November 03, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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