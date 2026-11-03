BJP To Launch 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In UP Today Shivraj Chouhan To Lead Lucknow Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading the programme in Lucknow.

The march will begin from Lok Bhawan and proceed towards Parivartan Chowk. BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several other senior party leaders are also scheduled to participate in the march, which is aimed at reaching out to the public and strengthening the party's political campaign in the state.

Through the initiative, the BJP seeks to counter the political narrative being advanced by the INDIA bloc, highlight issues related to electoral rolls and governance, and mobilise its grassroots workers. The party also aims to present its position on the ongoing political developments and take its message directly to voters.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the march would be used to inform people about what the BJP describes as attempts by Opposition parties to undermine democratic institutions.

"Through today's foot march, we will reach out to the people and explain how leaders of the INDIA bloc, Congress and Samajwadi Party are disrupting the democratic system. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is arriving today. Under his leadership, we will reach out to the public, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party workers, to present the facts before them," Pathak said.

The BJP's march comes amid the ongoing campaign by the Opposition INDIA bloc against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have been raising concerns over the exercise, making it a key point of political confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Pathak also targeted Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received "foreign help".

Responding to Gandhi's comment, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister accused him of repeatedly making "baseless" statements.

"This is what he has been doing continuously. He should contest elections and present his views before the people. Disrupting Parliament and spreading rumours among the public is not acceptable. As far as the foreign conspiracy is concerned, you have already seen Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc and the Bangladeshi network," Pathak said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned similar programmes in other parts of Uttar Pradesh as part of its broader outreach campaign. Union Minister J.P. Nadda is also scheduled to address a rally in Bareilly, while BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead a march in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also set to lead a march in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, November 5. These programmes are part of the party's efforts to strengthen its presence across the state, engage with voters and mobilise party workers around its campaign against the Opposition.