Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi To Resign From JKNC Over Unfulfilled Promises

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Set to Resign From JKNC

Preparations intensified in Budgam ahead of Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi's announcement to resign from his parliamentary seat and the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). The announcement comes as Mehdi alleged JKNC of failing to fulfil or even act upon their poll promises, pushing the escalating tensions within the party out in the open amid speculation of a rift. Meanwhile, locals gathered for the major public gathering, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mehdi's late father, Aga Syed Mehdi.

Addressing reporters regarding the date and the reasons behind his exit, a local from Wahipora emphasised that his decision stems from unfulfilled public commitments rather than personal grievances.“We have come because Aga Sahib called us to gather here at Behisht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam today. We have heard that Aga Sahib is going to make a major decision in his life. Whatever that will be, it will be made public shortly in front of everyone,” a local from Wahipora told ANI.

Principled Stance and Public Support

The local explicitly distanced himself from any behind-the-scenes political judgement and maintained that Mehdi's choice to step down is anchored entirely in principles and accountability to the electorate. He said,“When it comes to leadership, a leader's perspective is far higher than ours. I cannot say whether the decision is right or wrong, but it will be right because in the realm of politics, his stature is very high. We are ordinary people far below him; we cannot tell him that he made a mistake. Whatever he is doing, he is doing the right thing.”

Mehdi walked away from the highest house of the Indian Parliament and made such a huge sacrifice for our sake, the local from Wahipora stated, adding that whatever decision the Srinagar Lok Sabha MP takes, we stand with him.“Why wouldn't we stand with him? He speaks for us. If he were speaking for his own personal interests, we would not support him. But this man gave up a monthly salary of 3 to 3.5 lakh rupees, walked away from the highest house of parliament in India, and made such a huge sacrifice for our sake. Why would we step back? Whatever decision he takes, we stand with him,” he added.

Resignation Announcement and Rejection of Horse-Trading

The remarks come after Mehdi announced that he will resign from his parliamentary seat and the party on November 3. He will address the people on the death anniversary of Aga Syed Mehdi at Behshit-e-Zehra Park, Budgam, on November 3, where he will formally act upon his resignation annoucement. Mehdi has also rejected any speculation of him being part of 'horse-trading' of political leaders, saying that he is taking a principled stand against how poll promises have remained unfulfilled, especially on restoration of Article 370, release of certain prisoners, and ensuring people's rights.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "November 3rd marks the death anniversary of my late father, and on that very day, the resignation that was previously announced will be carried out. Please do not associate me with any potential 'horse-trading' that might occur within the National Conference. I neither desire nor support horse-trading. My struggle is based on principles. It stems from the fact that the promises and assurances the National Conference gave to the people during the elections have not been fulfilled or acted upon. I have not been deprived of any position; I harbour no personal grievance over failing to secure a specific post or office."

Criticism of Party Leadership

In a statement issued by his office, Mehdi launched a scathing attack on the party leadership, accusing it of treating Jammu and Kashmir as a family estate. The statement accused the party of betraying the promises on which it sought power. "The crown prince and his cabal treat J & K as an estate passed down through the family. They expect the people to vote, then know their place. They take us for fools who cannot tell a broken promise from a political necessity. Ask them to honour their own manifesto, and they lecture us on how little we understand realpolitik. We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and the protection of our rights. They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver. We refuse to lend our name to this humiliation. There is no fixing this rot from within," the statement said.

On resigning the Lok Sabha seat, the statement said it was won on a promise to the people. "Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi will surrender it rather than make himself an accomplice to that promise's betrayal," it said.

Party Response to Exit

Reacting to the development, Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana said the party would not be affected if Mehdi left. "If Aga Sahab decides to part ways, he will do so alone. If he leaves, he leaves by himself... Why would it affect the party?" he said. Rana denied any resentment in the party, saying the NC remained united under its leadership. "The JKNC is strong, the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister is robust, and the organisation, under the leadership of Dr Farooq Sahab, stands firm, as solid as a rock," he said. (ANI)

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