Jairam Ramesh Slams Centre For Delaying Parliament Prorogation Time

Congress Criticises Delay in Parliament Prorogation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the ruling administration for leaving Parliament unprorogued 82 days after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader said that the unusual delay came as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to keep the door open for a potential Special Session to pass contentious Delimitation Bills. "82 days have gone by since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die, and it has still not been prorogued. This is because the Home Minister is still entertaining ideas of calling a Special Session to pass the Delimitation Bills with a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha," he said.

82 days have gone by since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die and it has still not been prorogued. This is because the Home Minister is still entertaining ideas of calling a Special Session to pass the Delimitation Bills with a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The content of these Bills is still not known although its intent is clear-to save the BJP from the debacle that is staring it in 2029. Meanwhile, the self-styled Chanakya, the master of bluff, bombast and bluster says he is ready for a Special Session to discuss vote chori. Last year, when the combined Opposition wanted a debate on SIR he had refused saying SIR was the prerogative of the Election Commission. If the Home Minister is serious about a Special Session on vote chori, he should first secure the resignation of his hatchet man CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He should also suspend SIR. And, of course, he should also be sharing with the Opposition well in advance his new proposals for Delimitation. Why doesn't he have the courage to convene an All -Party meeting to discuss these proposals in detail? - Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 3, 2026

Allegations Regarding 2029 Electoral Strategy

Ramesh claimed that the Bills aim to save the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from failure in the upcoming elections in 2029. "The content of these Bills is still not known, although its intent is clear: to save the BJP from the debacle that is staring it in 2029," he added.

Criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah

Taking a jab at Amit Shah, Ramesh termed the Union Home Minister as "master of bluff, bombast and bluster," claiming that when the combined opposition demanded a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls last year, Shah refused, stating that such matters were the sole prerogative of the Election Commission (ECI). "Meanwhile, the self-styled Chanakya, the master of bluff, bombast and bluster, says he is ready for a Special Session to discuss vote chori. Last year, when the combined Opposition wanted a debate on SIR, he had refused, saying SIR was the prerogative of the Election Commission," he said. "If the Home Minister is serious about a Special Session on vote chori, he should first secure the resignation of his hatchet man, CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He should also suspend SIR," he added.

He asked about the advances made in the Delimitation Bill, further questioning why Shah lacks the courage to convene an all-party meeting to share and discuss its delimitation proposals transparently. "And, of course, he should also be sharing with the Opposition well in advance his new proposals for Delimitation. Why doesn't he have the courage to convene an All -Party meeting to discuss these proposals in detail?" he asked.

Context of the Monsoon Session

Earlier on August 13, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die on Thursday after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. A session in which 12 Bills were passed, but only one, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was actually debated in the House. (ANI)

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