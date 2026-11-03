Office Diwali Party Turns Viral As Chandigarh Woman Dances To 'Jhalla Wallah' Video Goes Viral

Not every viral moment is planned. Sometimes, all it takes is a favourite Bollywood song, a festive celebration and the confidence to dance without a second thought. That is exactly what happened when Osheen Pandiya decided to make her office Diwali party a little more memorable.

The Chandigarh woman shared a video of her spontaneous performance on Instagram, where it quickly caught viewers' attention. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Office Diwali party mein ek dance toh banta hai" (A dance is a must at the office Diwali party).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OSHEEN PANDIYA (@sparkling_osheen)

The clip has since gained massive traction, attracting nearly 20 million views and turning an ordinary workplace celebration into a viral social media moment.

Osheen Pandiya Dances to 'Jhalla Wallah' in a Festive Blue-Green Outfit

Adding a Bollywood touch to the celebrations, Osheen chose Jhalla Wallah, the popular track from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's 2012 film Ishaqzaade.

Dressed in an elegant blue and green kurta set, she effortlessly matched the song's energy with her graceful dance moves. What made the performance particularly enjoyable was its spontaneous nature, as she appeared completely immersed in the music.

Her colleagues were equally enthusiastic. While some cheered her on, others joined the dance, and a few captured the memorable performance on their phones.

The combination of Bollywood nostalgia, festive fashion and an enthusiastic workplace audience made the clip an instant favourite among Instagram users.

Internet Users Can't Stop Talking About Her Million-Dollar Smile

While Osheen's dance moves attracted plenty of appreciation, it was her cheerful smile that emerged as one of the biggest talking points in the comments section.

Social media users flooded the post with compliments, praising her confidence, expressions and festive appearance. Several viewers were particularly charmed by her infectious smile, with some playfully suggesting that she must be the office crush.

The video also highlights how Diwali celebrations at workplaces have become an opportunity for colleagues to step away from their everyday routines and enjoy music, dance and festivities together.