Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnant With Twins? Kriti Kharbanda's Comment Sparks Buzz

Star actress Samantha is reportedly getting ready to embrace motherhood soon. Ever since the news of her pregnancy broke, several rumours have been doing the rounds online. The latest buzz suggests she might be expecting twins.

Tollywood star Samantha has become a hot topic on social media once again. She gives top priority to her health and fitness despite her busy movie schedules. Her latest social media post is going viral right now. A small comment from a fellow actress on this post has sparked massive speculations among fans.

Samantha maintains her fitness levels without stepping back even during her pregnancy. She inspires many women by working out regularly. She recently shared a special video documenting her workout journey from the first month to the ninth month. She added an interesting caption to this video, calling it 'The Final Lap'. Fans and film celebrities are dropping congratulatory messages after seeing this post.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda reacted to this workout video shared by Samantha. She replied to the post saying, "Sending all 3 of you so much love". People usually use the word 'three' to refer to the husband, wife, and the unborn baby. Netizens, however, started looking for another angle in this comment.

Social media users are actively analyzing the words 'all 3' from Kriti Kharbanda's comment. Netizens are questioning who those three people are, especially since only Samantha appears in the video. Some people are wondering if Samantha is carrying twins. They are asking if she is actually going to give birth to twin babies.

Netizens are spreading various gossips that Kriti Kharbanda accidentally revealed this secret beforehand because she is very close to Samantha. We still need to find out the actual truth behind this. Fans will definitely celebrate if Samantha really gives birth to twins.