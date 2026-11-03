Israeli Raids Injure Palestinians, Demolish West Bank Memorial
(MENAFN) Israeli forces injured two Palestinians near Bethlehem, detained a young man west of Jenin and demolished a memorial south of Nablus during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank on Monday.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams took two Palestinians to hospital after they were assaulted by Israeli troops in Al-Minya, near Bethlehem. Both sustained bruises.
In Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli special forces entered a residential property and several commercial premises before detaining a young man and leaving the area, according to reports.
Further south, troops accompanied by a military bulldozer demolished a memorial honoring Palestinians killed in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, near Nablus. The structure stood at the village’s main entrance. Soldiers also confiscated a display featuring a map of Palestine, according to local sources.
The military operation extended to nearby areas, where Israeli forces uprooted olive trees and closed the iron gates at the entrances to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and neighboring As-Sawiya. Bulldozers also blocked dirt roads that residents had been using to enter and leave the two villages, the sources said.
In Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces sealed off the town’s entrances, shut several shops and fired stun grenades toward residents.
Troops also conducted searches in Ramin, east of Tulkarem, without reporting any arrests. In the nearby suburb of Iktaba, military vehicles disrupted traffic, while soldiers removed a Palestinian flag from Martyrs’ Square, according to reports.
Separately, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said it recorded 3,133 attacks by Israeli forces and Israeli occupiers across the West Bank in October, representing a 52.8% increase compared with September.
The commission attributed 1,764 incidents to Israeli forces and 1,369 to Israeli occupiers. The latter figure was more than twice the 647 attacks attributed to Israeli occupiers in September.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams took two Palestinians to hospital after they were assaulted by Israeli troops in Al-Minya, near Bethlehem. Both sustained bruises.
In Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, Israeli special forces entered a residential property and several commercial premises before detaining a young man and leaving the area, according to reports.
Further south, troops accompanied by a military bulldozer demolished a memorial honoring Palestinians killed in Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, near Nablus. The structure stood at the village’s main entrance. Soldiers also confiscated a display featuring a map of Palestine, according to local sources.
The military operation extended to nearby areas, where Israeli forces uprooted olive trees and closed the iron gates at the entrances to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and neighboring As-Sawiya. Bulldozers also blocked dirt roads that residents had been using to enter and leave the two villages, the sources said.
In Hizma, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces sealed off the town’s entrances, shut several shops and fired stun grenades toward residents.
Troops also conducted searches in Ramin, east of Tulkarem, without reporting any arrests. In the nearby suburb of Iktaba, military vehicles disrupted traffic, while soldiers removed a Palestinian flag from Martyrs’ Square, according to reports.
Separately, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said it recorded 3,133 attacks by Israeli forces and Israeli occupiers across the West Bank in October, representing a 52.8% increase compared with September.
The commission attributed 1,764 incidents to Israeli forces and 1,369 to Israeli occupiers. The latter figure was more than twice the 647 attacks attributed to Israeli occupiers in September.
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