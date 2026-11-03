OpenAI Appoints Former US Army Secretary to Lead National Security Modernization
(MENAFN) OpenAI has appointed former US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll as its senior counselor for national security modernization, establishing a new position aimed at promoting the responsible application of artificial intelligence across defense, cybersecurity and national security operations.
The appointment, announced Monday, will involve close cooperation between Driscoll and OpenAI's senior executives, government representatives, business leaders, academic institutions and international partners. His work will focus on identifying ways advanced AI systems can strengthen national security capabilities, particularly in the United States and among its allies.
In his new role, Driscoll will advise public- and private-sector organizations on updating their policies and strategies to integrate artificial intelligence into national security activities. He will also work with OpenAI's internal teams to provide a clearer understanding of the operational needs, practical requirements and challenges confronting security institutions worldwide.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed Driscoll's appointment, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between countries and other stakeholders in determining how artificial intelligence develops and is deployed.
"AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it's developed," Altman said.
Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the United States Army, a position in which he supervised the military branch's operations, modernization initiatives and allocation of resources.
His departure from the government role followed reported disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over Army leadership arrangements and priorities for military modernization.
Commenting on his transition to the technology company, Driscoll said he saw the position as an opportunity to help military personnel and national security organizations make effective and responsible use of rapidly developing technologies.
"I’m joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe," he said.
The appointment, announced Monday, will involve close cooperation between Driscoll and OpenAI's senior executives, government representatives, business leaders, academic institutions and international partners. His work will focus on identifying ways advanced AI systems can strengthen national security capabilities, particularly in the United States and among its allies.
In his new role, Driscoll will advise public- and private-sector organizations on updating their policies and strategies to integrate artificial intelligence into national security activities. He will also work with OpenAI's internal teams to provide a clearer understanding of the operational needs, practical requirements and challenges confronting security institutions worldwide.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed Driscoll's appointment, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between countries and other stakeholders in determining how artificial intelligence develops and is deployed.
"AI should give people more power over their lives and people should have a say in how it's developed," Altman said.
Driscoll previously served as the 26th Secretary of the United States Army, a position in which he supervised the military branch's operations, modernization initiatives and allocation of resources.
His departure from the government role followed reported disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over Army leadership arrangements and priorities for military modernization.
Commenting on his transition to the technology company, Driscoll said he saw the position as an opportunity to help military personnel and national security organizations make effective and responsible use of rapidly developing technologies.
"I’m joining OpenAI to help the United States and our allies put this technology to work responsibly, for the people who keep us safe," he said.
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