Cyclone Murasu Hits India’s Andhra Pradesh Coast, Prompting Mass Evacuations
(MENAFN) Cyclone Murasu made landfall along the coast of India's southern Andhra Pradesh state early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds as authorities carried out evacuation measures and prepared for possible damage to infrastructure.
The storm arrived just days after Cyclone Arnab struck India's southern coastline, killing five people.
The India Meteorological Department said the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu began over southern coastal Andhra Pradesh at 1 a.m. local time (1930 GMT Monday).
“The landfall process continues. In the forward sector of the cyclone, part of a wall cloud entered into land and the eye is touching the coast. Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu over West central Bay of Bengal close to South Andhra Pradesh coast,” the weather department said in an update posted on X.
The cyclone brought intense rainfall to coastal areas, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour).
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had instructed government officials to complete preparations ahead of the storm's arrival, with particular attention given to protecting essential infrastructure and maintaining electricity services.
Naidu warned that preliminary assessments indicated between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles could be damaged by the cyclone, describing the potential disruption as a “severe threat to power supply.”
As a precaution, authorities ordered residents living in low-lying areas to leave their homes and move to designated safe locations to reduce the risk of casualties from flooding and other storm-related hazards.
Meanwhile, neighboring Odisha state also intensified its emergency preparations, relocating 151,434 people from vulnerable areas to safer places. The evacuation operation formed part of wider government efforts to limit the potential impact of the cyclone on exposed communities.
Authorities continued monitoring the storm and coordinating precautionary measures as Murasu moved across the coastal region.
The storm arrived just days after Cyclone Arnab struck India's southern coastline, killing five people.
The India Meteorological Department said the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu began over southern coastal Andhra Pradesh at 1 a.m. local time (1930 GMT Monday).
“The landfall process continues. In the forward sector of the cyclone, part of a wall cloud entered into land and the eye is touching the coast. Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu over West central Bay of Bengal close to South Andhra Pradesh coast,” the weather department said in an update posted on X.
The cyclone brought intense rainfall to coastal areas, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour).
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had instructed government officials to complete preparations ahead of the storm's arrival, with particular attention given to protecting essential infrastructure and maintaining electricity services.
Naidu warned that preliminary assessments indicated between 6,000 and 8,000 electricity poles could be damaged by the cyclone, describing the potential disruption as a “severe threat to power supply.”
As a precaution, authorities ordered residents living in low-lying areas to leave their homes and move to designated safe locations to reduce the risk of casualties from flooding and other storm-related hazards.
Meanwhile, neighboring Odisha state also intensified its emergency preparations, relocating 151,434 people from vulnerable areas to safer places. The evacuation operation formed part of wider government efforts to limit the potential impact of the cyclone on exposed communities.
Authorities continued monitoring the storm and coordinating precautionary measures as Murasu moved across the coastal region.
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