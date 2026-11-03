Azerbaijani Parliament Includes Ombudsman Election On Today's Plenary Agenda
Specifically, the plenary session will address the election of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan.
Three candidates have been nominated for this position: Sabina Aliyeva, Elshana Valiyeva, and Jeyhun Garajayev.
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