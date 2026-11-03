Powerful Storm Batters Southern Brazil, Leaving Thousands Without Electricity
(MENAFN) A severe storm struck the southern Brazilian city of Maringá early Monday, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, disrupting road traffic and cutting electricity to thousands of properties, according to local reports.
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the municipality in Paraná state. Wind gusts reached 81 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), while 39.8 millimeters (1.56 inches) of rain fell between midnight and 6:15 a.m., data from the Paraná Environmental Technology and Monitoring System (Simepar) showed.
More than 82,200 electricity consumer units had lost power by Monday morning, affecting approximately 34% of the city's properties, according to the Paraná Energy Company (Copel).
Fallen trees and power poles were among the main sources of disruption. Trees collapsed across several streets, obstructing traffic, damaging parked vehicles and hitting the wall of a church.
The storm also caused damage to buildings and other urban infrastructure, with roofs, traffic signals and a gas station among the affected facilities. The headquarters of the city's fire department was also damaged.
In response to the destruction, Maringá Mayor Silvio Barros declared a state of public calamity, a measure intended to speed up emergency interventions and facilitate assistance for residents affected by the storm.
Municipal infrastructure and urban maintenance crews, alongside civil defense personnel, were sent to affected areas. Their work included removing fallen trees, reopening blocked roads and evaluating damage to public and private property.
Authorities warned residents to avoid approaching fallen trees and damaged electrical cables, stressing that contact with downed power lines could result in potentially fatal electric shocks.
The storm's impact extended beyond Maringá, with other municipalities across Paraná state also reporting damage to homes and interruptions to electricity services.
Emergency teams continued inspecting affected locations and coordinating cleanup and recovery efforts as authorities worked to assess the full extent of the destruction and restore essential services.
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the municipality in Paraná state. Wind gusts reached 81 kilometers per hour (50 miles per hour), while 39.8 millimeters (1.56 inches) of rain fell between midnight and 6:15 a.m., data from the Paraná Environmental Technology and Monitoring System (Simepar) showed.
More than 82,200 electricity consumer units had lost power by Monday morning, affecting approximately 34% of the city's properties, according to the Paraná Energy Company (Copel).
Fallen trees and power poles were among the main sources of disruption. Trees collapsed across several streets, obstructing traffic, damaging parked vehicles and hitting the wall of a church.
The storm also caused damage to buildings and other urban infrastructure, with roofs, traffic signals and a gas station among the affected facilities. The headquarters of the city's fire department was also damaged.
In response to the destruction, Maringá Mayor Silvio Barros declared a state of public calamity, a measure intended to speed up emergency interventions and facilitate assistance for residents affected by the storm.
Municipal infrastructure and urban maintenance crews, alongside civil defense personnel, were sent to affected areas. Their work included removing fallen trees, reopening blocked roads and evaluating damage to public and private property.
Authorities warned residents to avoid approaching fallen trees and damaged electrical cables, stressing that contact with downed power lines could result in potentially fatal electric shocks.
The storm's impact extended beyond Maringá, with other municipalities across Paraná state also reporting damage to homes and interruptions to electricity services.
Emergency teams continued inspecting affected locations and coordinating cleanup and recovery efforts as authorities worked to assess the full extent of the destruction and restore essential services.
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