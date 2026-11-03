Detailed Daratumumab And Darzalex Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, And Industry Insights

Daratumumab and Darzalex Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Detailed Daratumumab and Darzalex Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for daratumumab, also known by the brand name Darzalex, has seen impressive growth in recent years and continues to expand rapidly. As the treatment gains wider acceptance and new applications are discovered, its market trajectory remains promising. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and future prospects of this important pharmaceutical segment.

Daratumumab Or Darzalex Market Size and Growth Forecast

The daratumumab or Darzalex market has experienced swift expansion, growing from $5,618.3 million in 2025 to an estimated $6,189.36 million in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The rapid growth during the past years is attributed to regulatory approvals for multiple myeloma treatment, its effective targeting of the CD38 protein, limited treatment alternatives for relapsed disease, widespread adoption by oncology centers, and improved patient survival rates. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $9,024.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%. The forecasted expansion is driven by broader use in combination therapies, an increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma, heightened investment in oncology, development of new clinical indications, and enhanced patient access programs. Notable trends shaping this future growth include its growing use in multiple myeloma, combination regimens with other cancer drugs, earlier integration into treatment lines, hospital-based monoclonal antibody therapies, and rising applications in various hematologic cancers.

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Understanding Daratumumab and Its Role in Cancer Treatment

Daratumumab, marketed as Darzalex, is a monoclonal antibody medication primarily used to treat certain cancers, especially multiple myeloma. The drug works by specifically binding to CD38, a protein highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells and some other malignant and normal immune cells. By targeting CD38, daratumumab helps destroy abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which is crucial for managing this type of cancer.

Bone Marrow Cancer Incidence Driving Market Growth

The increasing number of bone marrow cancer cases is a significant factor propelling the daratumumab or Darzalex market forward. Bone marrow cancers, including multiple myeloma and leukemia, involve abnormal blood cell production that disrupts normal bodily functions. The rise in these cancers is linked to an aging global population, better detection techniques, and contributing influences such as environmental factors, lifestyle habits, and genetic predispositions. Daratumumab is particularly effective in treating multiple myeloma by targeting the harmful plasma cells. For example, in January 2025, the American Cancer Society reported that approximately 3,770 new cases of primary bone and joint cancer are expected in the US that year, along with about 2,190 related deaths. This growing disease burden is a key factor boosting demand for daratumumab-based treatments.

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Rising Preference for Targeted Therapies and Biologic Drugs

The increasing adoption of biologics and targeted therapies is another major driver of daratumumab or Darzalex market growth. Targeted therapies are treatments designed to precisely attack molecules involved in cancer growth and survival, offering more effective and personalized care. Advances in precision medicine and a rising number of chronic disease cases have accelerated interest in these therapies. Daratumumab's ability to act specifically on the CD38 protein makes it a preferred targeted treatment in multiple myeloma. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the US FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, up from six in 2022. This rising approval rate reflects the growing significance of targeted therapies like daratumumab in oncology.

North America Leading the Daratumumab or Darzalex Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the daratumumab or Darzalex market. The regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America's leadership is driven by factors such as early adoption of advanced therapies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in cancer research and treatment programs.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Detailed Daratumumab and Darzalex Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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