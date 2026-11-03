Dengvaxia Market Forecast To 2030: Size, Growth Rate, Trends, And Analysis

Dengvaxia Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Dengvaxia Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dengvaxia vaccine market is witnessing significant momentum as efforts to control dengue fever intensify worldwide. This report explores the current market size, key factors propelling growth, important regional dynamics, and the outlook for this critical vaccine segment in the coming years.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Dengvaxia Market

The Dengvaxia market has experienced rapid expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $213.36 million in 2025 to $250.81 million in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. This robust growth during the historical period has been fueled by recurring dengue outbreaks, the heavy disease burden in tropical areas, government-driven vaccination programs, limited treatment alternatives for dengue, and increasing public health awareness. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $473.95 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.2%. This forecasted increase is supported by broader vaccination coverage, the expanding range of mosquitoes due to climate change, enhanced public health funding, improved vaccine delivery systems, and greater demand for immunizations related to travel. Key trends shaping the future include expanded dengue vaccination initiatives, intensified focus on preventing endemic diseases, public health campaigns promoting immunization, increased monitoring of mosquito-borne illnesses, and strengthening vaccination programs targeting children and adolescents.

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What Dengvaxia Is and Its Role in Public Health

Dengvaxia is a recombinant vaccine designed to protect against dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. The vaccine works by stimulating the immune system to generate a targeted response that helps prevent dengue infection and reduces the risk of severe complications. Its use is an important public health measure in regions where dengue is widespread, contributing to the reduction of disease incidence and associated health burdens.

How Rising Dengue Cases Propel Dengvaxia Market Expansion

The growing prevalence of dengue infection is a major factor driving the demand for Dengvaxia. Dengue, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causes symptoms ranging from flu-like discomfort to severe conditions like dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome, which can be fatal. Factors such as climate change, urban growth, increased international travel, and the expansion of mosquito breeding habitats have all contributed to the surge in dengue cases worldwide. Dengvaxia's effectiveness in stimulating protective immunity against the dengue virus makes it an essential tool in managing the disease and improving public health outcomes in affected regions. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the Americas experienced over 9.7 million dengue cases in 2024, more than double the 4.6 million cases recorded in 2023. Puerto Rico also declared a public health emergency due to 1,498 cases, alongside 745 cases among travelers returning to the United States. These high infection rates underline the urgent need for effective vaccines like Dengvaxia, thus fueling market growth.

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Impact of Increasing International Travel on Dengvaxia Demand

The rise in global travel between countries for tourism, business, and education has also contributed to Dengvaxia's market expansion. As international travel increases, so does the risk of spreading infectious diseases such as dengue across borders. This trend drives demand for preventive vaccines to protect travelers visiting dengue-endemic regions and to curb the international transmission of the virus. In support of this, the Office for National Statistics in the UK reported a significant rise in international visits from 31.2 million in 2022 to 38.0 million in 2023. This surge in cross-border movement emphasizes the growing need for vaccinations like Dengvaxia, boosting market growth prospects.

How Healthcare Spending Influences the Dengvaxia Market

Expanding healthcare expenditures worldwide are also expected to support the growth of the Dengvaxia market. Increased financial investment in healthcare stems from greater demand for medical services, technological advancements, and the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses. Governments and private sectors are allocating more funds toward vaccination programs as a cost-effective strategy to prevent dengue outbreaks and reduce the burden of treatment. According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, total healthcare spending rose by 5.6% in nominal terms from 2022 to 2023, a marked increase compared to the 0.9% growth observed the previous year. This upward trend in healthcare budgets is likely to facilitate expanded immunization efforts involving Dengvaxia, further driving the market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Patterns

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region holding the largest share of the Dengvaxia market. Meanwhile, Latin America is forecast to exhibit the fastest market growth during the coming years. The market report covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Dengvaxia Market Forecast to 2030: Size, Growth Rate, Trends, and Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 03, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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