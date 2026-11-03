Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Never Liked The Films He Chose

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor got nostalgic and shared a heartfelt anecdote about his late father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, during a special episode of quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In an emotional conversation with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir opened up about his father's approach towards appreciating his work and how his words shaped his journey as an actor.

The heartfelt conversation began when megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his association with Rishi Kapoor and the special bond shared between a father and son.

Addressing Ranbir, Amitabh said, "Ranbir, ek chhote balak ki tarah humne aapko dekha hai. Aapke pita Shri Rishi ji ke sath humne bahut sara kaam kiya hai. Bahut sari filmon mein kaam kiya hai. Aur zahir hai ki ek pita aur putra ka rishta jo hai wo bahut hi adbhut rehta hai. Aisa kabhi koi aisa wakya hua jahan par Rishi ji ne aapke kaam ki sarahna ki ho?" (Ranbir, we have seen you since you were a little child. We have worked extensively with your father, Shri Rishi ji, in many films. And, of course, the relationship between a father and son is truly extraordinary. Has there ever been an occasion when Rishi ji appreciated your work?)

Responding to the question, Ranbir revealed that his father was often not entirely convinced about his choice of films and characters. Recalling films such as Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, Barfi and Tamasha, the actor said, "I think jab papa meri filmein dekhte the... toh woh kabhi meri choices se ya mere kirdar se itne khush nahi the. Unhe samajh nahi aata tha ki ye kya tu film kar raha hai? Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, Barfi, Tamasha... I think ek line jo mere great-grandfather Shri Prithviraj Kapoor ne kahi thi, 'Kala desh ki seva mein'... toh papa kehte the ki tu kaun se desh ki seva kar raha hai? Tu matlab main tier-one cities ke liye film bana raha hoon, kiske liye bana raha hoon? Uss samay Amit ji mujhe ye baat ka ehsaas nahi tha ki wo kya kehna chaah rahe the? Kyunki as an actor jo mujhe naturally aa raha tha, ek individualistic approach joh thi meri ki mujhe ye kirdar samajh aa rahe toh main wahi kar raha tha."

(I think when my father watched my films, he was never entirely happy with my choices or the characters I portrayed. He couldn't understand what kind of films I was doing. Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, Barfi, Tamasha... I think there was a line said by my great-grandfather, Shri Prithviraj Kapoor: 'Art is in the service of the nation.' So my father would ask me, 'Which nation are you serving?' He would question whether I was making films for people in tier-one cities and who exactly I was making them for. At that time, Amit ji, I didn't realise what he was trying to tell me. As an actor, I was simply following what came naturally to me. I had an individualistic approach, and I was doing the characters that I understood)

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and late Rishi Kapoor, in many of their previous interviews had shared that they have had a sweet and sour equation.

The veteran actor passed away in April 2020 following a battle with cancer.

–IANS

rd/