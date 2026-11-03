Tusshar Kapoor Receives Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has allegedly received an extortion threat demanding Rs 5 crore from someone claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

After the threat, the actor, son of Jeetendra, alerted the Mumbai Police, whose preliminary investigation suggests the call may be fake, as the voice recording did not match official audio samples of Harry Boxer.

The Crime Branch's technical team thoroughly examined the audio recording of the call received by Tusshar Kapoor. The police compared the voice in the threatening call with official audio samples of Harry Boxer available in their database.

According to senior Mumbai Police officials, the samples for the audio did not match, leading investigators to suspect during the preliminary probe that the call could be fake.

Police suspect that some miscreant may have used the Bishnoi gang's name merely to create fear. The police are now trying to trace the person who sent the audio recording.

Several Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff, have reportedly faced threats and attacks allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On the work front, Tusshar was last seen in“Welcome to the Jungle” directed by Ahmed Khan, written by Neeraj Vora.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Farida Jalal, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Yashpal Sharma, and Akshara Singh.

He will next be seen in Golmaal 5, directed by Rohit Shetty. The first installment of the Golmaal film series, which hit the screens in 2006, stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad and Sharman along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal.

It was reportedly based on Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar, which also inspired Vora's Gujarati play Aflatoon, in turn one of the inspirations for the film. The film was followed by 4 sequels such as Golmaal Returns, which released in 2008, 2010's Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again, which hit the silver screen in 2017.

All the films starred Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade appearing in three, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two. Akshay is joining the fifth installment.