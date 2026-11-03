Your Party Formed, Headed By Foreigner: BJP T'gana Chief To Rahul Over 'Foreign Help' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) BJP Telangana President Ramchandar Rao on Tuesday hit back at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his social media post alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives foreign financial support and backing.

Rao questioned Gandhi's own alleged links with foreign entities and accused him of making baseless allegations against the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Rao said Gandhi should remember that his party was founded by a foreigner and alleged that it is now almost being led by a foreigner.

"Rahul Gandhi has tweeted on X that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is receiving foreign financial support and backing. He must first remember that his party was formed by a foreigner and is now almost headed by a foreigner," Rao said.

He further accused Gandhi of supporting foreign countries, including Bangladesh and Nepal, and alleged that he receives backing from US-based investor George Soros.

"You take examples from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal and receive support from a foreigner like George Soros. You speak against India during your visits to Europe and America," he said.

Rao also accused the Congress leader of questioning India's position on Pakistan following surgical strikes and signing agreements with China. He questioned why Gandhi was accusing the BJP of receiving foreign support while allegedly having foreign backing himself.

"You speak against India and support foreign countries like Pakistan when surgical strikes take place. You signed a pact with a country like China. You yourself are half foreign. Then why are you alleging that the BJP is receiving foreign support? In fact, you are the one receiving foreign support. Such statements reflect intellectual hollowness," Rao told IANS.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also criticised Gandhi over his remarks, alleging that the Congress leader was attempting to create unrest in the country with the support of foreign money and forces.

"Creating unrest in the country with foreign money, foreign forces and foreign inspiration, opposing the government and government institutions, and tarnishing the country's image has become Rahul Gandhi's tradition. He is moving in the same direction," Ghosh said.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Modi of receiving "foreign help" to become and remain in power. He also alleged that India's financial system was "controlled and supported" by foreign entities and claimed that foreign social media platforms "backed" the Prime Minister.