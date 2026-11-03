Helicopter Collision in Nepal’s Everest Region Leaves Tourist Dead, Pilot Injured
(MENAFN) One person was killed and a pilot injured after two helicopters collided while attempting to land at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal’s Solukhumbu district, in the Everest region, on Tuesday, according to local media reports.
The accident involved a Fishtail Air helicopter and an aircraft operated by Air Dynasty. The collision occurred as the helicopters were approaching the helipad, although the precise circumstances leading to the incident have not yet been established.
A foreign tourist traveling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter died in the accident, while its pilot sustained injuries, according to initial reports. Further details about the identities and nationalities of those involved were not immediately available.
A Simrik Air helicopter subsequently reached the crash site as rescue operations got underway. Emergency teams were working at the location following the collision, while additional information about the condition of other people who may have been involved remained unavailable.
Authorities have yet to release a detailed account of the incident or clarify the extent of the damage sustained by the two aircraft. The circumstances surrounding the collision are also expected to be examined as more information becomes available.
The accident involved a Fishtail Air helicopter and an aircraft operated by Air Dynasty. The collision occurred as the helicopters were approaching the helipad, although the precise circumstances leading to the incident have not yet been established.
A foreign tourist traveling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter died in the accident, while its pilot sustained injuries, according to initial reports. Further details about the identities and nationalities of those involved were not immediately available.
A Simrik Air helicopter subsequently reached the crash site as rescue operations got underway. Emergency teams were working at the location following the collision, while additional information about the condition of other people who may have been involved remained unavailable.
Authorities have yet to release a detailed account of the incident or clarify the extent of the damage sustained by the two aircraft. The circumstances surrounding the collision are also expected to be examined as more information becomes available.
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