Dhanteras 2026: When To Buy Gold And Silver? Check Date And Auspicious Timings

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is considered an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and household valuables. In 2026, the festival will be observed on November 6. Here is everything to know about the date, puja timings and city-wise muhurats.

Dhanteras 2026 Date And Puja Timings

Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, seeking blessings for good health, wealth and prosperity.

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2026. The main puja muhurat will last for two hours in the evening.

Here are the important timings:

- Dhanteras Date: November 6, 2026 -

Puja Muhurat: 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm -

Pradosh Kaal: 6:02 pm to 8:34 pm -

Vrishabha Kaal: 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm -

Trayodashi Tithi Begins:

November 6 at 10:30 am -

Trayodashi Tithi Ends:

November 7 at 10:47 am

Dhanteras 2026: City-Wise Puja Muhurat

The auspicious puja timings vary from city to city because of differences in local sunset timings. According to Drik Panchang, here are the muhurats for major Indian cities:

- Pune: 6:32 pm to 8:31 pm

- New Delhi: 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm

- Chennai: 6:14 pm to 8:10 pm

- Jaipur: 6:11 pm to 8:07 pm

- Hyderabad: 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm

- Gurugram: 6:03 pm to 7:59 pm

- Chandigarh: 6:00 pm to 7:54 pm -

Kolkata: 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm

- Mumbai: 6:35 pm to 8:35 pm

- Bengaluru: 6:25 pm to 8:20 pm

- Ahmedabad: 6:30 pm to 8:28 pm

- Noida: 6:01 pm to 7:57 pm

Why Is Dhanteras Considered Auspicious?

Buying gold, silver, jewellery and utensils is a popular tradition associated with Dhanteras. Many people also purchase new household appliances and other valuable items, believing these purchases bring good fortune and prosperity.

Pradosh Kaal is considered particularly favourable for performing Lakshmi Puja. As per Hindu traditions, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi during this period is believed to invite wealth and happiness into the home.

The Sthir Lagna period, especially Vrishabha Lagna, is also considered auspicious for the puja. Devotees should check their city's timings before performing the rituals.