IIT Roorkee Research Helps Double Lean-Season Water Availability In Himalayan Village
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 02 November 2026, Dehradun: In a significant effort to address seasonal water scarcity in the Himalayas, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) has developed a new spring in Unchaun village, Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. The intervention has reportedly increased lean-season drinking-water availability from approximately 500 litres to 1,000 litres or more per day, demonstrating how scientific understanding of Himalayan spring systems can inform practical solutions for rural water security.
The initiative is part of the project“Rejuvenation of Drying Springs in Takoli Gad Catchment of Tehri District, Uttarakhand,” funded by Namami Gange, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. IIT Roorkee is the lead institute, with Prof. Abhayanand Singh Maurya, Department of Earth Sciences, serving as Principal Investigator.
The intervention draws on findings from two research studies conducted in the Takoli Gad watershed in the Lesser Himalaya, covering approximately 143 square kilometres within the Alaknanda River basin. Together, the studies examine the hydro-meteorological processes governing spring recharge and the geological factors influencing groundwater chemistry.
The first study,“Decoding the hydro-meteorological processes of spring recharge dynamics in the Alakananda River basin through stable and radioisotopes,” was published online in the Hydrological Sciences Journal on October 12, 2026. Using stable isotopes, tritium measurements and hydro-meteorological data, the researchers investigated spring-recharge dynamics and groundwater sources. The study estimates that approximately 82% of spring-water recharge comes from monsoon precipitation, with winter and pre-monsoon precipitation contributing approximately 10% and 8%, respectively. These findings highlight the importance of monsoon infiltration and groundwater storage in sustaining spring systems across seasons.
The second study,“Lithological controls on seasonal weathering processes in a non-glaciated Lesser Himalayan spring system,” published in Applied Geochemistry in 2026, examines how geological formations and seasonal weathering processes influence spring-water chemistry. The research identifies carbonate weathering, seasonal recharge and anthropogenic activity as factors shaping the chemical characteristics of spring water.
Together, the studies provide complementary insights into the processes that replenish springs and influence their water quality, offering a scientific basis for site-specific spring-shed management and groundwater conservation.
Geophysical investigations identified water-bearing rock layers with the potential to store and discharge groundwater. Based on these findings, the IIT Roorkee team estimated the depth and extent of the water-bearing zones and designed a series of trenches along the uphill slope. These trenches help slow surface-water movement, allowing more water to infiltrate into the subsurface and support groundwater recharge. At the identified water-bearing zone, the team created a controlled opening to bring groundwater to the surface, thereby developing a new spring and improving local water availability during the lean season.
A newly created spring has been developed in Village Unchaun, Post Office Takoli, Kirtinagar Block, Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, along the newly constructed road leading to Chandrabadni Temple. The intervention aims to address seasonal water scarcity faced by households dependent on local water sources. The reported increase in daily water availability from approximately 500 litres to 1,000 litres or more represents a significant improvement, offering much-needed relief to the local community, particularly during the summer months.
The initiative shows how hydrogeological assessment, understanding recharge pathways, and locally appropriate interventions can be combined to address water scarcity. Continued monitoring of spring discharge and water quality, alongside community participation, will be important for assessing the intervention's long-term performance and informing similar efforts elsewhere in the Himalayan region.
Himalayan springs are vital freshwater sources for mountain communities, especially in remote settlements with limited alternatives. However, nearly 50% of springs are reportedly either permanently dried up or experiencing severely reduced discharge, particularly during summer. Understanding the geological and hydrological controls on spring discharge is therefore essential for developing scientific spring-creation and rejuvenation strategies, conserving watersheds and ensuring long-term drinking-water security.
Prof. Abhayanand Singh Maurya, Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Roorkee, said,“Understanding the source, movement and seasonal behaviour of spring water is essential to addressing water scarcity in the Himalayan region. Our research highlights the importance of monsoon recharge, groundwater storage and geological conditions in sustaining these vital water sources. Such scientific insights can guide site-specific interventions and support more sustainable management of springs for mountain communities.”
Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said,“Scientific research creates the greatest public value when it helps address challenges faced by communities. At IIT Roorkee, our efforts to understand Himalayan spring systems reflect the importance of connecting research with local needs and sustainable resource management. By bringing scientific evidence into field-level action, we aim to contribute to practical, locally relevant solutions for water security in the Himalayan region.”
By connecting research with field-level intervention, IIT Roorkee is contributing to evidence-based approaches to spring-shed management and rural water security. The Unchaun experience highlights the potential of combining scientific investigation with local action to address water challenges in the Himalayan region.
Research publications
Kumar et al. (2026). Decoding the hydro-meteorological processes of spring recharge dynamics in the Alakananda River basin through stable and radioisotopes. Hydrological Sciences Journal.
Kumar et al. (2026). Lithological controls on seasonal weathering processes in a non-glaciated Lesser Himalayan spring system. Applied Geochemistry, 206, 106891.
The initiative is part of the project“Rejuvenation of Drying Springs in Takoli Gad Catchment of Tehri District, Uttarakhand,” funded by Namami Gange, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. IIT Roorkee is the lead institute, with Prof. Abhayanand Singh Maurya, Department of Earth Sciences, serving as Principal Investigator.
The intervention draws on findings from two research studies conducted in the Takoli Gad watershed in the Lesser Himalaya, covering approximately 143 square kilometres within the Alaknanda River basin. Together, the studies examine the hydro-meteorological processes governing spring recharge and the geological factors influencing groundwater chemistry.
The first study,“Decoding the hydro-meteorological processes of spring recharge dynamics in the Alakananda River basin through stable and radioisotopes,” was published online in the Hydrological Sciences Journal on October 12, 2026. Using stable isotopes, tritium measurements and hydro-meteorological data, the researchers investigated spring-recharge dynamics and groundwater sources. The study estimates that approximately 82% of spring-water recharge comes from monsoon precipitation, with winter and pre-monsoon precipitation contributing approximately 10% and 8%, respectively. These findings highlight the importance of monsoon infiltration and groundwater storage in sustaining spring systems across seasons.
The second study,“Lithological controls on seasonal weathering processes in a non-glaciated Lesser Himalayan spring system,” published in Applied Geochemistry in 2026, examines how geological formations and seasonal weathering processes influence spring-water chemistry. The research identifies carbonate weathering, seasonal recharge and anthropogenic activity as factors shaping the chemical characteristics of spring water.
Together, the studies provide complementary insights into the processes that replenish springs and influence their water quality, offering a scientific basis for site-specific spring-shed management and groundwater conservation.
Geophysical investigations identified water-bearing rock layers with the potential to store and discharge groundwater. Based on these findings, the IIT Roorkee team estimated the depth and extent of the water-bearing zones and designed a series of trenches along the uphill slope. These trenches help slow surface-water movement, allowing more water to infiltrate into the subsurface and support groundwater recharge. At the identified water-bearing zone, the team created a controlled opening to bring groundwater to the surface, thereby developing a new spring and improving local water availability during the lean season.
A newly created spring has been developed in Village Unchaun, Post Office Takoli, Kirtinagar Block, Tehri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, along the newly constructed road leading to Chandrabadni Temple. The intervention aims to address seasonal water scarcity faced by households dependent on local water sources. The reported increase in daily water availability from approximately 500 litres to 1,000 litres or more represents a significant improvement, offering much-needed relief to the local community, particularly during the summer months.
The initiative shows how hydrogeological assessment, understanding recharge pathways, and locally appropriate interventions can be combined to address water scarcity. Continued monitoring of spring discharge and water quality, alongside community participation, will be important for assessing the intervention's long-term performance and informing similar efforts elsewhere in the Himalayan region.
Himalayan springs are vital freshwater sources for mountain communities, especially in remote settlements with limited alternatives. However, nearly 50% of springs are reportedly either permanently dried up or experiencing severely reduced discharge, particularly during summer. Understanding the geological and hydrological controls on spring discharge is therefore essential for developing scientific spring-creation and rejuvenation strategies, conserving watersheds and ensuring long-term drinking-water security.
Prof. Abhayanand Singh Maurya, Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Roorkee, said,“Understanding the source, movement and seasonal behaviour of spring water is essential to addressing water scarcity in the Himalayan region. Our research highlights the importance of monsoon recharge, groundwater storage and geological conditions in sustaining these vital water sources. Such scientific insights can guide site-specific interventions and support more sustainable management of springs for mountain communities.”
Prof. K. K. Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, said,“Scientific research creates the greatest public value when it helps address challenges faced by communities. At IIT Roorkee, our efforts to understand Himalayan spring systems reflect the importance of connecting research with local needs and sustainable resource management. By bringing scientific evidence into field-level action, we aim to contribute to practical, locally relevant solutions for water security in the Himalayan region.”
By connecting research with field-level intervention, IIT Roorkee is contributing to evidence-based approaches to spring-shed management and rural water security. The Unchaun experience highlights the potential of combining scientific investigation with local action to address water challenges in the Himalayan region.
Research publications
Kumar et al. (2026). Decoding the hydro-meteorological processes of spring recharge dynamics in the Alakananda River basin through stable and radioisotopes. Hydrological Sciences Journal.
Kumar et al. (2026). Lithological controls on seasonal weathering processes in a non-glaciated Lesser Himalayan spring system. Applied Geochemistry, 206, 106891.
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