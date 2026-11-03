Lifeworks Wellness Center Welcomes Community To New Treatment Facility

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 8:35 am - LifeWorks Wellness Center cuts the ribbon on their newest treatment facility in Clearwater, Florida.

CLEARWATER, FL., Nov 2, 2026 - LifeWorks Wellness Center marked the official opening of its new treatment facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 22. Over 100 guests gathered for the event, which featured a self-guided tour of the expanded space and an introduction to the advanced treatment modalities now available on the main campus.

As the attendees explored the new building, they learned about therapies including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, HOCATT ozone sauna, Hyperthermia, IV's, PEMF, EECP, and other integrative options. Guests expressed strong appreciation for the facility's design and atmosphere. One visitor noted that the space“looked very professional, yet still feels like home.”

“My mom had two brothers who became doctors, very eminent, famous doctors. At five years old I decided that's what I had to do. Many years later, I can still say it's an amazing job. Being able to touch people when they're most vulnerable, when they have a body they want to keep for a long time, is just an amazing thing,” said Dr. David Minkoff at the ribbon-cutting.“And now with this new building, we have the space to help even more people. Really, we're just getting started.”

The addition features an expanded IV suite, a larger on-site lab, and purpose-built rooms for advanced modalities. These upgrades are expected to reduce wait times, increase scheduling flexibility, and allow the clinical team to deliver more coordinated care without patients needing to leave the campus.

With more than 120 staff members and dozens of treatment modalities, LifeWorks ranks among the largest natural and integrative medicine centers in the country. The new facility strengthens that position by giving the clinic greater capacity to deliver their programs under one roof.

For more information, please call 727-466-6789 or email [email protected].

About LifeWorks Wellness Center

Founded in 1997 by David Minkoff, M.D., and his wife Sue Minkoff, R.N., LifeWorks Wellness Center has grown into one of the largest natural and integrative medicine centers in the United States, with a team of more than 120 dedicated staff members. Patients from across the U.S. and around the world seek care for conditions including Lyme disease, autoimmune disorders, mold toxicity, chronic fatigue, and natural cancer support. LifeWorks combines advanced testing with powerful natural and integrative therapies through its individualized health programs.