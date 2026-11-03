SECARDEO Certport For Certificate Auto-Enrollment For Servers, Clients, Iot In The Cloud

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 2, 2026 9:34 am - Ismaning, November 3, 2026 – SECARDEO releases certPort for certificate automation for machine identities.

SECARDEO certPort is a web application service for the automatic certificate enrollment for servers, clients, devices, and users via standard enrollment protocols from public and private certificate authorities. certPort runs as an Azure App Service in the customer's cloud tenant or on-premises on a virtual machine, and is therefore fully under the customer's control..

certPort supports the standard protocols ACME, SCEP, and EST with classical and post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and offers connectivity to a wide range of public and private CAs. With the new SECARDEO certVault CA, cloud-based enrollment for Intune-managed devices is possible, and when connected to Microsoft ADCS, the outdated and insecure NDES service can be seamlessly replaced, while also providing ACME-based enrollment for server certificates. IoT devices managed via Azure IoT Hub, for example, can also be issued with mTLS certificates.

Key features of certPort include:

. Auto-enrollment and revocation of machine certificates via SCEP, ACME, or EST from your CA

. Advanced validation and security features

. Easy deployment as an Azure App Service or on-premises

. Full integration with Active Directory, Entra ID, Intune, Azure Key Vault, Azure SQL, Azure IoT Hub, and Device Provisioning Service

. Support for multiple certificate templates with public and private CAs

. Basic certificate management

. Configurable e-mail notifications

. Auditing via Application Insights and an immutable audit log

“The automated enrollment of certificates for all types of machines is essential in view of the massively increasing number of devices and rapidly decreasing certificate validity periods,” said Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and CEO of SECARDEO.

certPort is part of the SECARDEO TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.

For more information, see

About Secardeo GmbH

Secardeo GmbH has been a successful company in the IT security growth segment since 2001. With our pioneering solutions for a full certificate lifecycle automation, even large IT infrastructures can be operated securely and extremely efficiently. Our customers include DAX corporations, global players and a large number of major international companies and authorities.

Secardeo GmbH

Hohenadlstr. 4

D-85737 Ismaning



Further information:

Louis Tuchman

Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0

Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9

[email protected]