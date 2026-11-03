Essential Commissioning Work Must Be Completed Before Launching New Slitting Line Production

MENAFN - GetNews)Why Full Pre-production Commissioning Is Mandatory for Your New Slitting LineMany factory owners assume that a newly installed slitting line can go straight into mass production right after powering on - this is a common and costly mistake. As an experienced slitting line manufacturer, we want to clarify that simple power-on operation can never bring out your equipment's best performance. Complete pre-production commissioning is the key to keeping your new machine stable, durable and capable of precise slitting with zero defective products. Different metal slitting line models are designed for different materials and feature different operating logic. In particular, CRC slitting line and HRC slitting line have much higher standards for machining accuracy and operational stability than ordinary models, which makes professional commissioning even more essential.

First Step for New Slitting Line: Mechanical Inspection and Precision CalibrationAfter delivering a brand-new slitting line to customer sites, our first commissioning procedure is comprehensive mechanical inspection and precision calibration. During long-distance transportation, hoisting and on-site installation, machines inevitably have minor issues like component misalignment, loose screws and assembly deviations. Our technical team fully inspects core parts including the blade shaft, feeding roller, tension roller and winding frame, ensuring all components are firmly installed without jamming or abnormal friction. We also accurately calibrate the levelness and parallelism of the machine body to eliminate all assembly errors caused by transportation and installation. Though this step sounds basic, it directly determines the slitting accuracy of all metal coils and guarantees consistent finished product dimensions and smooth long-term operation.

Metal Slitting Line Electrical System Commissioning: Secure Your Production SafetyAfter finishing mechanical calibration, the next critical procedure is electrical system debugging and safety function verification for the metal slitting line - a link many customers overlook. We conduct full inspection of circuit connections, debug PLC programs and test sensor sensitivity. We also repeatedly verify emergency stop functions, equipment start-stop, speed regulation and linkage operation to ensure sensitive and accurate electrical responses. In addition, we strictly check the effectiveness of safety devices including overload protection and deviation correction protection. Complete electrical commissioning eliminates hidden circuit faults and program loopholes in advance, avoids equipment malfunctions and safety hazards during formal production, and ensures continuous, safe and stable operation of your metal slitting line without unexpected shutdowns.

Exclusive Commissioning for CRC Slitting Line: Accurate Parameters and Blade Matching Matter MostCold-rolled coils feature thin thickness and ultra-smooth surfaces with extremely high requirements for finished product quality. Therefore, a dedicated CRC slitting line cannot adopt universal parameters for ordinary machines and requires professional and refined exclusive commissioning. Our technicians customize the optimal slitting speed, blade gap and feeding tension according to the actual thickness and hardness of your cold-rolled coils. We also carefully check the sharpness and fastening condition of slitting blades to avoid surface scratches and tiny edge burrs on CRC coils from the source. A well-commissioned CRC slitting line can stably produce flat, high-precision cold-rolled strips that fully meet strict industrial quality standards.

Exclusive Commissioning for HRC Slitting Line: Focus on High-temperature Adaptation and Load TestingHot-rolled coils are completely different from cold-rolled coils in processing conditions. With high surface temperature, large thickness and high hardness, HRC coils pose strict requirements on the load capacity, wear resistance and heat dissipation of slitting equipment. For this reason, the commissioning focus of an HRC slitting line is totally different. Before production, we conduct targeted high-temperature stability tests and heavy-load parameter adjustment, and comprehensively inspect the heat dissipation performance of core heat-resistant components such as blades and tool holders. Professional commissioning for HRC slitting line effectively prevents blade breakage, overload shutdown and unstable slitting quality caused by high-temperature and heavy-load operation, enabling the machine to adapt to long-term high-intensity production tasks.

Trial Operation & Fine Tuning: Complete Worry-free Handover for Your Slitting LineThe final step of pre-production commissioning is no-load trial operation and actual material slitting testing, which is the core standard to confirm whether the slitting line is ready for formal production. First, we run the equipment under no-load conditions for a long time to check for hidden abnormalities such as abnormal noise and vibration. Then we conduct trial slitting tests with commonly used CRC and HRC metal coils based on your actual production needs. Finally, we sort out all commissioning data, record standard operating parameters and daily maintenance tips, and complete the full production handover. This standardized process maximizes the working performance of your metal slitting line and supports long-term efficient, stable and high-quality mass production.

Founded in the early 1980s, Wuxi Jianfa Machine-building Co., Ltd is a key developing enterprise in China's mechanical metallurgy industry. Located in Wuxi New District, we cover over 40,000 square meters, own 200+ staff, professional R&D teams and independent import and export rights. We deliver reliable custom metal slitting line, CRC slitting line and HRC slitting line solutions worldwide. Feel free to contact us for professional equipment consultation and factory customization services!

About Us

Wuxi Jianfa Machine-building Co., Ltd was established in the early 1980s. It is the national key developing enterprise in the mechanical metallurgy industry in China.