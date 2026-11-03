MENAFN - GetNews)In the Edible Oil processing industry, oilseeds pass through a process chain highly sensitive to moisture between harvest and the solvent extraction plant. Oilseeds harvested at peak season often carry elevated moisture levels; without effective conditioning, downstream dehulling, flaking, and extraction stages face a cascade of problems-higher fines generation, reduced oil yield, and accelerated equipment wear. The dryer tower-a seemingly conventional piece of equipment in the pretreatment section-is undergoing a round of technical refinement as process requirements become more precise.

Drying Is More Than Removing Water

For oilseed pretreatment, the core objective of drying is not simply moisture reduction. Take soybeans: before entering the flaking process, they must reach an appropriate moisture and temperature state that weakens the bond between hull and cotyledon while giving the kernel sufficient plasticity. Conventional conditioning towers often combine heating and drying functions, whereas dedicated dryer towers are positioned more specifically toward "safe moisture reduction" and "uniform conditioning" of high-moisture feedstock.

In terms of equipment structure, modern oilseed dryer towers typically employ a continuous-flow design. Material enters at the top and descends by gravity between alternating angular air ducts or conical channels, with hot air passing through the material bed to accomplish heat and mass transfer. In this process, the matching of hot air temperature, air volume, and material residence time is critical-insufficient air volume leads to uneven airflow distribution within the bed and localized under-drying, while excessive air volume or temperature can cause surface scorching and protein denaturation. Balancing efficiency against quality is the central design challenge of dryer towers.

Uniformity: A Harder Metric Than Moisture Reduction Range

In actual production, the greatest challenge facing dryer towers is often not "failure to dry" but "failure to dry evenly." Localized over-drying can cause scorching of the oilseed surface or protein denaturation, while localized under-drying can lead to mold and increased fines during subsequent storage and flaking. To address this, current mainstream equipment incorporates targeted optimizations in airflow distribution: hot air is dispersed across the entire bed cross-section through perforated sandwich plates, and material level baffles work in conjunction with discharge gates to control bed height at each stage, striving to give the material a consistent thermal history at every level.

For small-particle oilseeds such as rapeseed, the tempering step after drying is equally indispensable. Rapid cooling or immediate transfer to the next process stage can prevent the internal moisture gradient from equalizing, actually increasing breakage rates. Some newer dryers adopt process configurations that alternate multi-stage drying with multi-stage tempering, allowing internal moisture sufficient time to migrate outward-balancing efficiency with quality.

Equipment Selection Through the Lens of Energy and Emissions

Against the backdrop of carbon reduction goals, heat source configurations for dryer towers are changing. Early coal-fired hot air furnaces, characterized by low thermal efficiency and significant temperature fluctuation, are gradually being replaced by combinations of natural gas burners and indirect heat exchangers. The advantage of indirect heating is that flue gas does not contact the material directly, preventing oilseeds from absorbing odors or contaminants-particularly important for production lines with high requirements for downstream oil flavor. Meanwhile, some models now incorporate dust separation devices in the exhaust section to reduce the dust content of discharged air and meet increasingly stringent environmental emission requirements.

It is worth noting that a dryer tower does not operate as an isolated unit. It has a collaborative relationship with the upstream cleaning screens and the downstream conditioning towers and Flaking Mill s in terms of capacity matching and moisture coordination. A dryer tower whose design capacity does not match the cleaning section will, at minimum, cause frequent start-stop cycling between upstream and downstream stages, and at worst force the entire line to run at the "bottleneck rate." Therefore, incorporating the dryer tower into a comprehensive process balance analysis at the project design stage is far more economical than retrofitting after the fact.

About Scikoon

In the field of oilseed pretreatment equipment, Scikoon (Guangzhou Scikoon Machinery Co., Ltd.) is a name worth noting. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Huadu, Guangzhou, the company specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of equipment for oil pretreatment, feed processing, and grain storage and handling. Its product line covers crushing, flaking, conditioning, drying, cooling, and screening, among other process stages.

Scikoon has accumulated notable engineering experience in large-scale single-unit equipment. In 2009, the company introduced a 3,000 T/D large-capacity soybean conditioning tower-one of the largest models of its kind in China at the time-driving a leap in single-unit capacity for soybean pretreatment lines. Subsequent products, including its 500 T/D fully automatic hydraulic Flaking Mill and 12,000 T/D multi-layer wide-width grading screen, have continued this product philosophy of "high capacity, high reliability." In drying and conditioning equipment, Scikoon extends its design experience from conditioning towers into the drying and cooling stages, emphasizing uniform airflow distribution across the material bed and a balance between thermal efficiency and processing characteristics across different oilseed varieties.

In terms of its partnership network, Scikoon has established long-term supply relationships with domestic and international grain and oil enterprises such as Yihai Kerry, Cargill, COFCO, and Sinograin, with products exported to Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other markets. For oil processing enterprises planning or upgrading pretreatment lines, the selection of a dryer tower concerns not only the moisture reduction capability of a single machine but also the consistency of moisture control across the entire line and the long-term energy economics of operation. In this regard, suppliers with integrated line equipment manufacturing experience and process understanding often provide more practical and actionable solutions in the details of process integration.

About Us

Guangzhou Scikoon Industry Co., Ltd., founded in 2003, is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of equipment for oilseed pretreatment, feed processing, and related industries.