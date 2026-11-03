High-Temperature RFID Tags Reaching 250°C Transform Industrial Applications

(MENAFN- GetNews) MianYang, Sichuan , China - November 02, 2026 - High-Temperature RFID Tags (250°C) for Industrial Applications: Engineered to endure ultra-high thermal extremes, destructive corrosive chemicals, and harsh metallic environments without losing data integrity. Industrial Grade Thermal DurabilityStandard RFID tags fail in paint shops and quenching lines. RTEC's 250°C tags keep reading. In harsh manufacturing conditions, standard RFID tags deform, unbind, or drop signals inside high-temperature drying ovens and heavy thermal cycling. RTEC redefines endurance by combining rugged ceramic/thermostable polymers with specialized RF packaging, guaranteeing uninterrupted identification across metal parts, autoclaves, and heavy industrial lines. Download Datasheet Request Free Sample 250°CPeak Operating TempIP68 / IP69KHermetic Ingress RatingUp to 10mOn-Metal Read Range100%Quality BenchtestedTechnical SpecificationsEngineered Rigorously for High-Heat Environments Direct technical performance parameters designed for automation engineers, system integrators, and process managers requiring zero signal dropouts.

Specification Category Technical Parameter Operating Condition / Standard Peak Temperature Tolerance +250°C (+482°F) Up to 120 minutes continuous operation per heat cycle Operational Temperature Range -40°C to +150°C (-40°F to +302°F) Standard non-thermal load sustained read/write cycles Read Range (On-Metal) 0.5m to 10m (1.6ft to 32.8ft) Configurable by transponder size, substrate, and reader EIRP RFID IC Chip Options Alien Higgs-3 / NXP UCODE 8 / Impinj Monza R6-P EPC Class 1 Gen 2 / ISO 18000-6C compliant Ingress Protection Grade IP68 & IP69K Completely sealed against steam cleaning, water immersion, dust Chemical & Environmental Resistance High resistance to acids, alkalis, hydraulic oil & fuels Endures automotive electrophoresis dipping, paints, and solvents Mounting Configurations Embedded / Flush Rivet / Screws / High-Temp Adhesive Customized drill-in flush tags, brackets, and inorganic heat glues Substrate & Encapsulation Engineered Ceramic / High-Grade Polyphenyl Sulfone (PPS) Dielectric stabilization prevents detuning when applied to metal

Field DeploymentTargeted Extreme-Temperature Applications

Engineered precisely to maintain critical traceability in industrial processing stages where traditional barcode and standard RFID fail.

Automotive Paint Shops

Overcomes repetitive thermal exposure inside automotive paint curing ovens and cathodic electrodeposition (e-coat) tunnels. Retains vehicle identification and paint run configuration across long assembly chains without manual intervention.

Metal Quenching & Casting

Withstands the shock of rapid thermal transfer between high-temperature heat treatment furnaces and aggressive water or oil quenching baths. Securely tracks metallurgical batches, furnace loads, and production recipe data.

Oil & Gas Drill Pipes

Flush-mounted, embeddable tags fitted directly inside heavy steel downhole drill collars and pipe ends. Built to survive extreme hydrostatic pressure, deep-well heat, vibration, and abrasive drilling muds over the entire drill string lifecycle.

Medical Device Sterilization

Miniature ceramic on-metal RFID components constructed specifically to survive repeat steam autoclaving cycles at 134°C, high-vacuum decompression, and chemical wash procedures, guaranteeing full surgical tray traceability.

Performance ContrastRTEC High-Temp Tags vs. Ordinary RFID Tags

Why standard commercial passive tags fail in high heat-and how RTEC delivers true industrial durability.

Feature / Parameter RTEC High-Temp 250°C RFID Tags Standard Commercial RFID Tags Thermal Limit Peak +250°C (+482°F) high-heat rating Fails, warps or melts around 70°C – 85°C Antenna Bond Durability Thermostable metallic brazing and conductive micro-welding Standard adhesive conductive pastes break down under heat Metallic Detuning Effect Calibrated dielectric ceramic and spacer shielding optimized for metal Signal cancelation and extreme range attenuation on metallic surfaces Chemical / Acid Endurance Chemically inert PPS or ceramic housing resists solvents and washouts Plastic wraps degrade, leak, and crack when exposed to chemicals Shock & Thermal Cycling Tolerates immediate transitions between bake ovens and quench tanks Rapid expansion/contraction leads to internal delamination and failure Lifecycle Reliability Multi-year life cycle through hundreds of continuous heat runs Often single-use or rapid failure within 1 to 2 heating cycles

Unmatched Quality & PrecisionOur Advantages

Leading manufacturing proficiency, strict testing regimes, and tailored engineering support.

Sample Services

Rapid deployment testing kits to validate RF performance, reading rate, and adhesion in your actual ovens and furnaces.

100% Complete Inspection

Every transponder undergoes thorough RF tuning, structural continuity checks, and sensitivity calibration prior to dispatch.

Engineered Tag Selection

Our dedicated IoT RF engineers help you choose, adjust, and deploy tags specifically tailored to your substrate constraints.

Core CompetenciesWhat Do We Do

RTEC focuses on serving users' IOT technology needs in material management, identity recognition, process traceability, real-time positioning, passive perception and other aspects, helping users to improve production efficiency, reduce management costs, optimize workflow, reduce business risks, and improve economic benefits.

RTEC has the production capacity of all kinds of radio frequency identification (RFID) electronic tags, antennas, readers, passive wireless temperature sensors and data collectors, etc. In the field of RFID tags, we are the leading manufacturer of special tags in China, especially experienced in printable flexible on metal tags, PCB tags, laundry tags, rugged tags, high temperature tags, ceramic tags, PET inlay, etc. Our customer covers Foxconn, ABB, Apple Inc., and is the only designated RFID supplier of Apple Inc.

Global RFID Leader

About RTEC

RTEC is a global provider of RFID tag solutions. We take pride in our commitment to help our customers improve the efficiency and productivity of their operations and workflow. Our DNA and culture of innovation are the primary drivers to constantly develop revolutionary RFID solutions that have helped to address the needs and overcome the challenges for over hundreds of global customers.

Revolution is our fundamental philosophy and we constantly strive to develop and build products that challenge the boundary of RFID. From the industry first ever battery free and sensor free on-metal sensor tags, to re-usable tamper proof durable tags, to tags that can predict the next maintenance time cycle, and to the smallest form factor on-metal tags, there is always a rekindle of passion to bring something that benefits our customers.

To make the impossible a possible and unreliability that can be reliable, we are RTEC.

Our Mission & VisionWhy Choose UsDedicated Mission

RTEC's mission is dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers and providing RFID tag solutions that work perfectly under different circumstances and conditions. We are 100% committed to build reliable products and provide good services to our customers so that they are able to reap the benefits and enjoy the fruits of labor. We also strive to continuously improve ourselves by improvising our research, design and production process as well as constantly upgrading and strengthening our employees' competency and skills.

Global Vision

Our vision is to become a truly global tag solution provider with a brand name that is synonymous with quality, safety, reliability and predictability. Turning revolutionary ideas into something that is smarter and easy to use for our customers is always our passion.

About Us

RTEC is a global provider of RFID tag solutions

We take pride in our commitment to help our customers improve the efficiency and productivity of their operations and workflow. Our DNA and culture of innovation are the primary drivers to constantly develop revolutionary RFID solutions that have helped to address the needs and overcome the challenges for over hundreds of global customers.