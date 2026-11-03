Key Considerations Emerge For Selecting PP Woven Bags On Automatic Filling Lines

MENAFN - GetNews)Below are seven key technical requirements buyers should clarify before placing an order.

Consistent Bag Dimensions and Structural Accuracy

Dimensional consistency is one of the most important requirements for PP woven bag used on automatic filling lines.

Many automatic open-mouth bagging systems use vacuum suction devices or mechanical grippers to pick up individual bags, open their mouths and position them onto filling spouts.

If bag dimensions vary significantly, the equipment may experience difficulties during bag separation, positioning or opening, potentially resulting in interrupted production.

Buyers should confirm the following specifications:



Finished bag width and length

Acceptable dimensional tolerances

Bag mouth design and cutting method

Bottom folding and stitching construction

Bag shape and flatness Stacking and bundling requirements

For automatic filling applications, manufacturers should maintain consistent bag dimensions and construction throughout the production batch.

Uniform bag specifications can help improve feeding reliability, reduce machine adjustments and support stable packaging operations.

Easy-Opening Bag Mouth Design

Reliable bag mouth opening is essential for efficient automatic filling.

During automatic bag feeding, individual bags must be separated and opened before being placed onto the filling spout.

If the bag mouth is difficult to open or adjacent layers adhere to each other, the equipment may fail to position the bag correctly.

This requirement is particularly important for PP woven bags with PE inner liners, where the interaction between the woven outer bag and the inner liner can affect opening performance.

Several factors should be evaluated:



Bag mouth cutting and finishing quality

Separation performance between adjacent bag layers

PE liner alignment at the bag opening

Bag mouth stiffness and flexibility Compatibility with vacuum suction or mechanical opening systems

Depending on the bag structure and machine requirements, suitable cutting and bag-making processes can help produce consistent openings.

However, the optimal bag mouth construction should always be determined according to the customer's filling equipment.

A practical recommendation: Buyers should request samples for testing on their actual automatic filling machines before confirming mass production.

PE Inner Liner Design for Sugar, Salt and Powder Packaging

PE-lined PP woven bags are widely used for products requiring additional protection against moisture, fine-particle leakage or contamination.

Applications may include sugar, salt, flour and other powdered or granular materials, depending on the product characteristics and packaging requirements.

For automatic filling applications, the design of the PE inner liner is just as important as the outer woven bag.

Key specifications include:



PE liner material and film thickness

Inner liner width and length

Liner positioning inside the outer bag

Liner fixing method

Mouth opening performance Moisture barrier and sealing requirements

PE inner liners may be loosely inserted or secured to the outer woven bag, depending on the packaging design and filling process.

Improper liner positioning may cause wrinkles, folding or displacement during automatic bag opening and filling.

In addition, excessive adhesion between the inner liner surfaces can make bag opening more difficult.

For food packaging applications, the PE liner and other food-contact components must comply with applicable food-contact material regulations.

For example, products intended for the European Union may need to meet relevant requirements under Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 and Commission Regulation (EU) No 10/2011, as applicable.

Selecting a properly designed PE liner helps maintain packaging integrity while supporting reliable automatic filling performance.

Woven Fabric GSM, Weave Density and Bag Strength

The mechanical performance of PP woven bags depends on several interconnected factors, rather than fabric weight alone.

Buyers should carefully evaluate the relationship between fabric grammage, weave density, tape properties and bag construction.

Important technical parameters include:



Woven fabric GSM (g/m2)

Weave density (mesh count)

PP tape denier and tensile properties

Fabric tensile strength

Bottom seam strength

Finished bag weight Required filling and handling load

For example, a 25 kg sugar bag and a 50 kg grain bag may require different fabric specifications depending on the product density, filling conditions, handling process and transportation requirements.

Increasing GSM alone does not necessarily guarantee better overall bag performance.

An appropriately designed bag should provide sufficient strength while maintaining the flexibility and dimensional consistency required for automatic handling.

The most suitable specifications should be determined through a combination of engineering evaluation, product testing and actual application requirements.

Static Electricity Control and Clean Production

Static electricity can influence bag handling performance, particularly when processing lightweight PP woven materials and PE liners.

Under certain operating conditions, electrostatic attraction may cause adjacent bags or film layers to adhere to each other, making automatic separation more difficult.

It may also increase the attraction of airborne dust to packaging surfaces.

Potential control measures include:



Appropriate material selection

Controlled production and handling conditions

Suitable static-dissipation measures where necessary

Proper storage and packaging procedures Evaluation of bag separation performance under actual operating conditions

The need for specific antistatic treatments should be assessed according to the customer's filling equipment, processing environment and product characteristics.

For food-grade packaging, production hygiene is equally important.

A controlled manufacturing environment, standardized personnel hygiene practices and documented quality inspection procedures can help reduce contamination risks.

Buyers should therefore evaluate both the physical performance of packaging materials and the manufacturer's food safety management practices.

Standardized Bag Stacking and Bundling

Bag stacking and bundling arrangements are sometimes overlooked during purchasing, yet they can significantly affect automatic bag feeding performance.

Automatic bagging machines often require bags to be loaded into magazines or feeding systems in a consistent orientation.

Irregular stacking, excessive compression or inconsistent alignment may interfere with bag separation and handling.

Before ordering, buyers should clarify:



Number of bags per bundle

Required stacking orientation

Alignment of bag mouths and bottoms

Bundle dimensions and compression requirements Packaging methods suitable for automatic feeding

The ideal stacking arrangement depends on the design of the customer's bag magazine and feeding mechanism.

For this reason, buyers should provide their equipment supplier's bag presentation requirements to the woven bag manufacturer whenever possible.

Consistent stacking and bundling can reduce manual adjustments and support uninterrupted automatic packaging operations.

Food Safety Compliance and Consistent Quality Control

For food packaging applications, reliable bag performance must be supported by appropriate material safety controls and quality management procedures.

Buyers should evaluate a manufacturer's raw material sourcing, production hygiene, process control and product traceability systems.

Relevant management system certifications may include:



FSSC 22000: A recognized food safety management system certification scheme.

ISO 22000: An international standard for food safety management systems. ISO 9001: An international standard for quality management systems.

These certifications demonstrate the implementation of relevant management systems, but they do not replace product-specific food-contact compliance documentation.

Depending on the intended market and application, buyers may also request:



Food-contact compliance declarations

Applicable migration test reports

Raw material specifications

Production batch traceability records

Product inspection reports Agreed acceptance criteria for dimensional and mechanical properties

For large-volume orders, consistent quality between production batches is particularly important.

A reliable supplier should be able to maintain agreed technical specifications and provide appropriate quality documentation throughout long-term cooperation.

Pre-Production Testing: An Important Step Before Bulk Orders

Even when PP woven bags meet the agreed technical specifications, compatibility with an automatic filling machine should be verified under actual operating conditions.

Different automatic bagging systems may have different requirements for bag stiffness, dimensions, mouth construction and presentation.

Before mass production, buyers are encouraged to conduct sample trials to evaluate:



Automatic bag separation and feeding

Bag mouth opening reliability

Positioning onto the filling spout

PE liner performance during filling

Filled-bag stability Compatibility with the bag closing system

When possible, trials should be performed at the intended production speed using representative products and operating conditions.

This process helps identify potential compatibility issues before they lead to production delays or unnecessary costs.

Conclusion

Choosing PP woven bags for automatic filling lines requires a comprehensive evaluation of packaging performance, not simply a comparison of bag weight and price.

Dimensional accuracy, easy-opening bag mouths, suitable PE liner construction, fabric strength, static control and standardized stacking methods can all influence automatic filling efficiency.

By communicating equipment requirements clearly and conducting sample trials before mass production, buyers can reduce compatibility risks and improve packaging reliability.

Working with an experienced PP woven bag manufacturer also helps ensure consistent product specifications and dependable long-term supply.

Looking for PP woven bags compatible with your automatic filling line?

Contact Shandong Golden Sunshine New Material Technology Co., Ltd. to discuss your packaging requirements and request samples for testing.

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About Us

Shandong Golden Sunshine New Material Technology Co., Ltd., established in 1998, is a national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales, and export. With nearly 30 years of experience in the plastic weaving industry, the company covers an area of 56,000 square meters with a registered capital of 30 million RMB.