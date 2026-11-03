Weihui Showcases Smart LED Cabinet Lighting Solutions At MEBEL 2026 In Moscow

MENAFN - GetNews)As the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) 2026 draws to a close, professional LED furniture lighting supplier Weihui is shifting focus to one of the most influential furniture trade shows in Eastern Europe - MEBEL 2026 in Moscow. The team warmly invites furniture manufacturers, interior designers, wholesalers and lighting distributors to meet at Booth No. 13F082, November 23–26, 2026.

The Hong Kong Autumn Lighting Fair has served as a vital platform for Weihui to showcase its latest LED cabinet lighting, COB & SCOB LED strip lights, touch sensor switches and smart cabinet lighting controllers. We connected with global buyers, collected feedback on custom lighting projects and learned the latest market demands for low-voltage furniture lighting. Building on the fruitful connections from Hong Kong, Weihui is fully prepared to present tailored lighting solutions for the Russian and Eurasian markets at MEBEL 2026.

On-site | 2026Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)

MEBEL Moscow is a top exhibition for furniture fittings, interior components and built-in lighting, ideal for sourcing reliable LED furniture lighting solutions for kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, drawers and display shelves. At Booth, visitors can explore our core lineup: high CRI LED strips, ultra-narrow silicone neon lights, hand sweep sensors, door contact switches, slim LED power supplies and customized aluminum profiles. All products support stable 24V low-voltage operation, with options for dimmable, tunable white and no-polarity wiring designs to simplify furniture factory assembly.

Moscow MEBEL 2026 Display Board. Please come to our booth (Booth No. 13F082) from Nov 23–26, 2026 for more information.

Besides the lighting products displayed on our exhibition boards, Weihui will also bring a number of self-developed new products to MEBEL Moscow 2026. These include the new-generation wireless remote control series, which earned an enthusiastic response at the Hong Kong Fair, as well as the 10mm independent sensor series and 12mm independent sensor series.

Weihui specializes in OEM & ODM for furniture-integrated lighting, with stable quality and flexible MOQ suitable for furniture factories, retail chains and interior contractors across Russia and neighbouring countries. Our technical team will be on-site to discuss custom development, technical parameters and bulk order terms.

If you are looking for trusted LED strip supplier, cabinet accent lighting and smart sensor lighting for furniture projects, don't miss this chance to meet our team face to face at MEBEL 2026.

About us

Shenzhen Weihui Technology Co., Ltd. is a factory focusing on LED furniture cabinet lighting. Our main business includes LED cabinet lights, drawer lights, wardrobe lights, wine cabinet lights, shelf lights, etc. With almost ten years of production experience in the LED lighting field, we have rich experience in applying the latest LED technology to furniture, providing clients with high-performance products and satisfactory local lighting solutions.