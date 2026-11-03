Aerator Overheating: Common Causes And Effective Prevention Strategies Explained

(MENAFN- GetNews) Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, China - November 2, 2026 - Whether operating in wastewater treatment basins, aquaculture ponds, or industrial mixing lagoons, surface aerators and submersible aeration pumps are the lifeblood of biological processing. They maintain dissolved oxygen levels, prevent thermal stratification, and keep solids suspended.
When an aerator begins overheating, it isn't just a minor inconvenience-it is a critical warning sign. Excessive operating temperatures degrade motor winding insulation, break down bearing lubricants, and eventually cause thermal overload trips or complete stator burnout.
If your aeration equipment is running hot or repeatedly tripping thermal protection switches, understanding the primary root causes can help you fix the issue before facing costly motor replacements and process downtime.
1. Electrical Issues: Voltage Fluctuations & Phase Imbalance
Electrical instability is one of the most common causes of motor overheating in continuous-duty pumps and aerators.
Under-Voltage (Low Supply Voltage):When incoming line voltage drops below the motor's rated tolerance (typically ± pm10%), the motor must draw more electrical current (amperage) to produce the required shaft horsepower (P = V × I). Higher current flow leads directly to exponential heat generation inside the stator copper windings (I2R resistive heating loss).
Voltage Imbalance in 3-Phase Systems: In three-phase aerator motors, a small voltage unbalance between phases (even as little as 2% - 3%) can generate disproportionately high current imbalances (up to 20%). This causes severe localized heating in the rotor and stator windings.
Frequent Across-the-Line Starts: Aerators draw high inrush currents (inrush amperage) during initial startup. Rapid cycling or frequent restarts without adequate cooling intervals can quickly build up heat within the motor housing.
2. Mechanical Strain & Impeller Blockages
Aerators operate in challenging fluids laden with suspended solids, fibrous rags, or organic bio-growth. Any physical resistance on the rotating assembly increases torque demand, forcing the motor to work outside its designed efficiency curve.
Ragging & Debris Entanglement: Aquatic weeds, plastic debris, or fibrous rags wrapping around the aerator shaft, impeller blades, or intake screen create continuous mechanical drag.
Worn Bearings & Mechanical Seal Drag:As mechanical face seals age or bearings experience grease degradation, internal mechanical friction increases significantly. Worn bearings also introduce shaft misalignment and rotational vibration, converting electrical energy into heat instead of mechanical thrust.
Submerged Sediment Build-Up: In shallow ponds or lagoons, if an aerator is installed too close to the bottom sludge layer, it can pull heavy silt, sand, or high-viscosity sludge into the impeller casing, overloading the drive motor.
3. Inadequate Heat Dissipation & Thermal Trapping
Most industrial aeration pumps and submerged aerators rely on the surrounding liquid or continuous ambient airflow to dissipate heat generated by the motor core.
Insufficient Submergence Depth: Submersible aerator motors depend on the liquid medium flowing across their outer casing for cooling. Operating an aerator below its recommended minimum submergence level leaves the upper motor housing exposed to air, trapping thermal energy inside the stator shell.
High Ambient or Fluid Temperatures:Operating an aerator in high-temperature wastewater or under direct exposure to intense summer sunlight reduces the thermal gradient needed for effective heat exchange.
Bio-Fouling on Motor Casing: Algae growth, barnacles, or heavy mineral scale encrusting the exterior motor housing acts as an insulating blanket, preventing water from cooling the unit.
4. Incorrect Sizing & Hydraulic Misapplication
Using an aerator outside its recommended operational envelope leads to continuous thermal stress.
Operating Against Excessive Head or Viscosity:If a surface aerator or jet aerator is placed in a fluid with significantly higher specific gravity or viscosity than water (such as concentrated sludges), the motor will continuously operate at or above its maximum Service Factor (SF).
Incorrect Impeller Pitch/Size:Retrofitting an aerator with a non-OEM impeller that has an aggressive pitch or larger diameter will overload the motor, causing sustained high current draw.
Diagnostic Checklist: Troubleshooting Overheating Aerators
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Symptom
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Probable Cause
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Action Required
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High Amperage Draw
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Mechanical jam or voltage drop
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Inspect impeller for debris; measure line voltage under load.
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Phase Current Unbalance
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Unbalanced power supply or loose terminal
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Measure voltage across all three phases; inspect control panel contactors.
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Hot Upper Casing
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Low water level or bio-fouling
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Verify minimum submergence depth; clean motor housing exterior.
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Grinding / Vibration
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Bearing failure or bent shaft
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Replace internal bearings and inspect mechanical seals.
Protecting Your Operations with LJ Pumps Solutions
Preventing aerator failure requires choosing heavy-duty equipment designed specifically for harsh fluid dynamics and continuous duty cycles.
At Lanjiang Pumps, we engineer and supply high-efficiency industrial pumps, submersible aerators, surface aeration equipment, and fluid handling systems built to withstand the toughest industrial and municipal environments. Our equipment features heavy-duty insulation classes, robust mechanical sealing systems, and optimized hydraulic designs to ensure cool, efficient continuous operation.
Recommended Preventative Maintenance Tips:
1 Amperage & Voltage Checks: Measure operating current against the motor nameplate rating during routine inspections.
2 Physical Cleanings: Periodically clear ragging debris from impellers and remove bio-film scaling from the motor casing.
3 Control Panels: Ensure thermal overload relays and phase protection switches are tested and properly calibrated.
Upgrade Your Aeration Efficiency
Don't let unexpected motor overheating halt your biological treatment processes. Explore our complete range of high-durability aeration equipment, submersible pumps, and custom fluid handling solutions at .
Contact our technical engineering team today for personalized sizing support, equipment replacement, or expert field advice!
About us
Nanjing Lanjiang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer dedicated to the design, research and development, production and sales of sewage treatment equipment company is located in Xinhuang Industrial Park, Liuhe District, Jiangsu Province, China as a famous scientific and technological enterprise in Jiangsu Province and an advanced unit in Liuhe District.
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