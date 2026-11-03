High-Quality Bobcat T190 Track Roller OEM Replacement Bottom Roller For Compact Track Loader

MENAFN - GetNews)If you are searching for reliable Bobcat T190 track roller, T190 bottom roller, or heavy-duty undercarriage wear parts for compact track loaders, our factory-manufactured rollers deliver stable performance, long service life and perfect fitment for Bobcat T190 CTL. As a professional supplier of skid steer undercarriage components, we produce replacement track rollers that match OEM specifications, ideal for construction, landscaping, farm work and rental fleet maintenance.

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The Bobcat T190 compact track loader is widely used on muddy, sandy and rough job sites. Its track roller (bottom roller) bears the full machine weight and runs continuously against the inner rubber track, making it one of the fastest-wearing undercarriage parts. Worn, seized or oil-leaking T190 rollers will cause track damage, vibration, abnormal noise and unexpected downtime, raising your repair cost sharply. Our T190 roller solves these pain points for equipment owners, repair shops and machinery rental companies worldwide.

Technical Specifications & Compatibility

Our T190 track roller adopts forged steel body, precision heat treatment and solid oil-bath sealed bearing structure. The roller surface reaches high hardness for anti-abrasion; double-layer oil seals effectively block mud, sand and water from entering the bearing chamber, reducing oil leakage and early failure.

We supply both solid mount and suspension undercarriage versions, compatible with common part numbers 6689371, 6693239. Besides T190, this roller also fits Bobcat T180, T200, T250, T300, T320, T550, T590 compact track loaders, helping buyers stock universal undercarriage parts for multiple loader models.

We are a direct manufacturer, supporting OEM & ODM orders, small sample orders and bulk wholesale. Every T190 roller goes through strict quality inspection before packing. Compared with expensive genuine parts, our replacement track rollers offer competitive price without sacrificing durability, helping you cut maintenance budget while keeping your Bobcat T190 working longer. We also provide full undercarriage kits including rubber tracks, idlers, sprockets, carrier rollers and adjuster assemblies, one-stop sourcing for your compact track loader.

Whether you run a machinery repair shop, own a rental fleet or import construction spare parts, high-quality T190 bottom rollers are essential inventory. Contact us now to get the latest catalog, detailed dimension sheet and quotation. We prepare stock for fast delivery to North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia markets, ready to support your upcoming equipment maintenance and parts supply business.

Business ContactSales Manager:Tin FuEmail:...obile/Whatsapp:+8617750909080Website:

About us

FUJIAN FORTUNE PARTS CO., LTD., located in Quanzhou, is a source-based industrial and trading enterprise integrating R&D, precision manufacturing, and import and export trade. Its main products are chassis parts for construction machinery and precision automotive components.